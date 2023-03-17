Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here is how eating apples can be beneficial for your health daily

    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Apples are crunchy, sweet (or tart), and satisfying. As part of a nutrient-dense diet, they can help protect against serious diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and more.

    Image: Getty Images

    You know the old saying: "An apple a day keeps the doctor away." It turns out there's more truth to that than you might think. 

    Studies show apples have powerful health benefits, particularly when connected to fighting chronic diseases that kill millions of people each year. Here are three reasons why eating more apples can help keep you healthy on a daily basis.

    ALSO READ: Health Tips: 3 best pre-workout foods to have before you hit gymming daily

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Apples protect heart health:

    According to several published medical studies, it got proven that whole apple consumption was associated with a reduced risk of dying from CVD, ischemic heart disease, stroke, severe abdominal aortic calcification, and dying from anything.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Apples help in weight loss:

    The compounds in apples also help feed healthy gut bacteria, potentially lowering the risk of some obesity-related problems. Prebiotics in apples has shown to strengthen good gut bacteria. For example, a 2021 lab study result, revealed that these apple peels increased certain types of beneficial gut bacteria by providing food for them.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Apples can help in fighting cancer:

    Including apples in your diet is linked with a lower risk of several cancers. For example, a 2021 review in Nutrients looked at studies that found that the consumption of apples seems to be related to a reduced risk of lung, bladder, breast, pancreatic, colorectal, pharynx, esophageal, ovary, renal, and prostate cancers.

    ALSO READ: 3 Superfoods you must consume to strengthen your bones and joints for healthy life

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for March 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for March 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for March 17, 2023: Be cautious Aries; good day for Gemini, Libra AJR

    Daily Horoscope for March 17, 2023: Be cautious Aries; good day for Gemini, Libra

    JetSynthesys' Global Music Junction presents Mahamrutunjay Mantra on Mahashivratri performed by Sonu Nigam

    JetSynthesys’ Global Music Junction presents Mahamrutunjay Mantra on Mahashivratri performed by Sonu Nigam

    What is H3N2 influenza? Watermelon to Mangoes- 4 food items to boost your immunity this summer RBA

    What is H3N2 influenza? Watermelon to Mangoes- 4 food items to boost your immunity this summer

    Numerology Prediction for March 16, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for March 16, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Love Mangoes? Here are benefits of having this delicious fruit in summers vma

    Love Mangoes? Here are benefits of having this delicious fruit in summers

    Numerology Prediction for March 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for March 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for March 17, 2023: Be cautious Aries; good day for Gemini, Libra AJR

    Daily Horoscope for March 17, 2023: Be cautious Aries; good day for Gemini, Libra

    Opinion Canberra's wishful thinking

    Opinion: Canberra's wishful thinking

    Credit Suisse after Silicon Valley Bank: Decoding the current financial crisis

    Credit Suisse after Silicon Valley Bank: Decoding the current financial crisis

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon