Here is how eating apples can be beneficial for your health daily

Apples are crunchy, sweet (or tart), and satisfying. As part of a nutrient-dense diet, they can help protect against serious diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and more.

Image: Getty Images

You know the old saying: "An apple a day keeps the doctor away." It turns out there's more truth to that than you might think. Studies show apples have powerful health benefits, particularly when connected to fighting chronic diseases that kill millions of people each year. Here are three reasons why eating more apples can help keep you healthy on a daily basis. ALSO READ: Health Tips: 3 best pre-workout foods to have before you hit gymming daily

Image: Getty Images

1. Apples protect heart health: According to several published medical studies, it got proven that whole apple consumption was associated with a reduced risk of dying from CVD, ischemic heart disease, stroke, severe abdominal aortic calcification, and dying from anything.

Image: Getty Images

2. Apples help in weight loss: The compounds in apples also help feed healthy gut bacteria, potentially lowering the risk of some obesity-related problems. Prebiotics in apples has shown to strengthen good gut bacteria. For example, a 2021 lab study result, revealed that these apple peels increased certain types of beneficial gut bacteria by providing food for them.

Image: Getty Images