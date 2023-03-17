Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Love Mangoes? Here are benefits of having this delicious fruit in summers

    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    If there is any fruit that immediately transports you to a tropical island, it is mango. It also helps that mangoes are among the healthiest, sweetest treats available during the summer season.

    Also known as the king of fruits, mangoes have been an integral part of our Indian civilization and culture for around 4,000 years. 

    Not only are mangoes considered delicious and refreshing. But mangoes also provide a multitude of health benefits. Here are the three health benefits of having mangoes daily in the summer season daily.

    1. Mangoes strengthen body immunity:

    Mangoes are rich in vitamin C, a crucial micronutrient your immune system needs. Vitamin C is an essential nutrient, meaning our bodies can’t create the vitamin itself. Instead, we have to obtain it through diet. Vitamin C in mangoes is mandatory for our intrinsic bodily immune system by being a pivotal factor for the immune system.

    2. Mangoes help in digestion:

    In addition to their high vitamin C content, mangoes boast another outstanding nutritional benefit: They’re an excellent soluble and insoluble fiber source. One solitary mango carries over 20 percent of the adult recommended daily value for fiber. All said the ability to ingest both types of dietary fiber (and thus support digestion) is one of the key benefits of eating mangoes.

    3. Mangoes promote heart health:

    Mangos are rich in nutrients that support cardiovascular health. Eating just one mango provides around a third of the recommended daily folate intake. It also gives you more potassium than a banana and about 10 percent of the recommended daily intake of vitamin B6. Potassium is also known for enhancing the effects of a low-sodium diet.

