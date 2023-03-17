Love Mangoes? Here are benefits of having this delicious fruit in summers

If there is any fruit that immediately transports you to a tropical island, it is mango. It also helps that mangoes are among the healthiest, sweetest treats available during the summer season.

Image: Getty Images

Also known as the king of fruits, mangoes have been an integral part of our Indian civilization and culture for around 4,000 years. Not only are mangoes considered delicious and refreshing. But mangoes also provide a multitude of health benefits. Here are the three health benefits of having mangoes daily in the summer season daily. ALSO READ: Health Tips: 3 incredible benefits of having Jamun daily

Image: Getty Images

1. Mangoes strengthen body immunity: Mangoes are rich in vitamin C, a crucial micronutrient your immune system needs. Vitamin C is an essential nutrient, meaning our bodies can’t create the vitamin itself. Instead, we have to obtain it through diet. Vitamin C in mangoes is mandatory for our intrinsic bodily immune system by being a pivotal factor for the immune system.

Image: Getty Images

2. Mangoes help in digestion: In addition to their high vitamin C content, mangoes boast another outstanding nutritional benefit: They’re an excellent soluble and insoluble fiber source. One solitary mango carries over 20 percent of the adult recommended daily value for fiber. All said the ability to ingest both types of dietary fiber (and thus support digestion) is one of the key benefits of eating mangoes.

Image: Getty Images