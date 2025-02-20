Atishi reminds BJP of its Rs 2,500 per month promise, says Delhi's women are waiting (WATCH)

AAP leader Atishi urged CM Rekha Gupta to approve BJP’s Rs 2,500 per month scheme for Delhi’s women, as promised before polls. Gupta took oath in a grand ceremony, with top BJP leaders in attendance.
 

Atishi reminds BJP of its Rs 2,500 per month promise, says Delhi's women are waiting (WATCH) ddr
Author
Divya Danu
ANI |Published: Feb 20, 2025, 7:44 PM IST

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Thursday reminded the newly-formed BJP government in Delhi of its election promise to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women. She urged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to approve the scheme in the first cabinet meeting.

Atishi emphasized that BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had assured voters that the scheme would be passed immediately after forming the government, with the first installment due on March 8, International Women’s Day.

"Every woman in Delhi is waiting for BJP to fulfill its promise. Being a woman Chief Minister, it is expected that Rekha Gupta ji will ensure this commitment is honored," Atishi posted on X.

Rekha Gupta officially assumed office as Delhi’s BJP woman Chief Minister on Thursday, becoming the fourth woman CM in the capital’s history. She chaired her maiden cabinet meeting later in the evening.

In a grand swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath to Rekha Gupta and her six ministers—Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh.

The event was attended by top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President JP Nadda.

With the new government in place, all eyes are on whether BJP will deliver on its ₹2,500 women’s scheme, as Atishi and Delhi’s women eagerly await an official decision.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Abhinav Chandrachud Represents Ranveer Allahbadia in Supreme Court FIR Case

Who is Abhinav Chandrachud, the lawyer representing Ranveer Allahbadia?

Karnataka: BJP leader CT Ravi accuses Congress leaders of murder plot after arrest over derogatory remarks anr

Karnataka: BJP leader CT Ravi accuses Congress leaders of murder plot after arrest over derogatory remarks

Cyclone Sitrang impact: Know rain forecast during Kali Puja in West Bengal RBA

Cyclone Sitrang impact: Know rain forecast during Kali Puja in West Bengal

Jharkhand Police Gear Up for Peaceful Elections with Specialized Training

Jharkhand Police Gear Up for Peaceful Elections with Specialized Training

Andhra Pradesh man embraces love by marrying transgender woman; know their love story RBA

Andhra Pradesh man embraces love by marrying transgender woman; know their love story

Recent Stories

Living with Chronic Pain: Key Strategies for Better Health

Living with Chronic Pain: Key Strategies for Better Health

IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025. Axar Patel reacts to Rohit Sharma dropping a catch on his hat-trick ball

IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025. Axar Patel reacts to Rohit Sharma dropping a catch on his hat-trick ball

Aureal One: The Top Cryptocurrency to Watch in 2025

Aureal One: The Top Cryptocurrency Set to Soar in the 2025 Bull Run

Manipur Governor urges people to surrender illegally held weapons within seven days

Manipur governor's 7-day ultimatum to surrender weapons: 'Come forward, choose peace'

How to Recover Scammed Crypto: Proven Strategies & Expert Tips for Getting Your Funds Back

How to Recover Scammed Crypto: Proven Strategies & Expert Tips for Getting Your Funds Back

Recent Videos

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How to Keep Your Home Cool in The Heat? | Asianet Newsable

Infographic Hub | How to Keep Your Home Cool in The Heat? | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rahul Gandhi's EMOTIONAL Prayers in Rae Bareli & Constituency Tour!

Rahul Gandhi's EMOTIONAL Prayers in Rae Bareli & Constituency Tour!

Video Icon