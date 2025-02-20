Atishi reminds BJP of its Rs 2,500 per month promise, says Delhi's women are waiting (WATCH)

AAP leader Atishi urged CM Rekha Gupta to approve BJP’s Rs 2,500 per month scheme for Delhi’s women, as promised before polls. Gupta took oath in a grand ceremony, with top BJP leaders in attendance.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Thursday reminded the newly-formed BJP government in Delhi of its election promise to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women. She urged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to approve the scheme in the first cabinet meeting.

Atishi emphasized that BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had assured voters that the scheme would be passed immediately after forming the government, with the first installment due on March 8, International Women’s Day.

"Every woman in Delhi is waiting for BJP to fulfill its promise. Being a woman Chief Minister, it is expected that Rekha Gupta ji will ensure this commitment is honored," Atishi posted on X.

Rekha Gupta officially assumed office as Delhi’s BJP woman Chief Minister on Thursday, becoming the fourth woman CM in the capital’s history. She chaired her maiden cabinet meeting later in the evening.

In a grand swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath to Rekha Gupta and her six ministers—Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh.

The event was attended by top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President JP Nadda.

With the new government in place, all eyes are on whether BJP will deliver on its ₹2,500 women’s scheme, as Atishi and Delhi’s women eagerly await an official decision.

