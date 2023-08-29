Onam 2023: Know Thiruvonam date, significance, puja rituals and shubh muhurat

Onam 2023: Onam, a 10-day harvest festival celebrated by the Malayali people of Kerala, with a focus on its significant day, Thiruvonam, falling on August 31, 2023. The festival marks the homecoming of King Mahabali and embodies unity, tradition, and reflection. Common rituals such as Apookalam, Onam Sadya, Vallamkali, honoring elders, and cultural activities are explored, showcasing the festival's cultural richness and regional variations

Onam, observed from August 20 to August 31 in 2023, is an eminent 10-day harvest festival that unites the Malayali community of Kerala. Central to the festivities is Thiruvonam, honored on August 31. As per Drik Panchang, the Thiruvonam Nakshatram starts on August 29 at 2:43 am and concludes at 11:50 pm. Rooted in folklore, Onam venerates King Mahabali, a virtuous ruler renowned for his prosperity-bestowing reign. This occasion fosters togetherness among kin and companions, allowing them to relish traditional cuisines, games, and dances. Symbolizing rejuvenation and optimism, Onam stimulates contemplation on life's blessings.

Spiritually, the festival commemorates Mahabali's return, a compassionate ruler who governed Kerala with fairness. Love for him was so profound that his subjects yearned for his annual return after his demise. Their prayers were answered as Mahabali revisits Kerala for a single day each year.

The rituals of Onam embrace a multitude of puja practices. At dawn, families don traditional attire, engaging in the veneration of Thrikkakara appam and Vaman Vishnu Idols. Elaborate Pookkalam designs, intricate floral rangoli, grace the eastern thresholds. Lamps illuminate homes, accompanied by melodious Onam songs, extending a warm welcome to King Mahabali.

Thiru Onam brings forth a swinging ceremony, where a swing is suspended from a lofty tree branch. On the third day, friends and family are invited to revel in Onam Sadya – a feast comprising 13 delectable dishes such as rice, avial, curd, and payasam, all served on fresh banana leaves.



Customs can differ across regions, but several prevalent practices encompass:

Apookalam: Crafted at the doorstep, Apookalam is a floral rangoli extending a warm welcome to King Mahabali.

Onam Sadya: A quintessential Kerala banquet savored on Onam, comprising a diverse array of dishes like rice, curries, vegetables, and sweets.

Onam Vallamkali: A snake boat race symbolizing unity and might, prominently staged in Kerala during Onam.

On the ninth day, families honor their elders (Karanavars) by bestowing gifts of vegetables and coconut oil. The culmination involves cultural festivities within temples and sacred venues.

