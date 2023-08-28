Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam Pookalam: Use these flowers for decorating your floral Rangoli

    Celebrate Onam with vibrant Pookalam rangolis adorned with unique flowers like Thumba, Tulasi, Jamanthi, Chethi, Shankupushpam, and Chembarathi. These blossoms add color, fragrance, and elegance to the festival, reflecting the spirit of unity and nature's beauty

    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 4:27 PM IST

    Onam, the most auspicious festival in Kerala, is celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur. This harvest festival commemorates the return of the legendary King Mahabali. Falling between August and September as per the Malayali calendar, the 10-day festivities commenced on August 30 and culminate on September 8 with Thiruvonam, the most auspicious day of all.

    A highlight of the Onam celebrations is the use of flowers, particularly in the creation of Onam Pookalam or floral rangolis. The first day of the festival marks the creation of 'athapoo,' a distinctive flower rangoli adorned with unique flowers.

    Thumba: The delicate Thumba, also known as Ceylon Slitwort, holds great significance in crafting the Pookalam. On the inaugural day, Attam, Thumba stands as the sole flower employed in the creation of the Pookalam. Its petite white blooms lend an elegant touch.

    Tulasi: Though not a traditional flower, Tulasi holds its place within the Onam Pookalam. Its verdant foliage adds a touch of vibrancy to the rangoli, while the soothing aroma it exudes spreads a sense of tranquility.

    Jamanthi (Chrysanthemums): Jamanthi, often referred to as Chrysanthemums, symbolizes innocence and joy. These flowers come in an array of hues – red, yellow, orange, and white – infusing the Pookalam with a spectrum of colors, rendering it lively and exuberant.

    Chethi (Flame of the Woods): Chethi, also known as Flame of the Woods, boasts a rich red hue that elevates the overall allure of the Pookalam. Its intense color exudes a sense of magnificence, contributing to the grandeur of the design.

    Shankupushpam (Butterfly Pea): Shankupushpam, or Butterfly Pea, graces the Pookalam with its vivid blue petals and a striking yellow center. Widely distributed across Kerala, this flower blooms during Onam, making it a popular choice for adorning the Pookalam.

    Chembarathi (Hibiscus/Shoe Flower): The dark crimson Chembarathi, commonly known as Hibiscus or Shoe Flower, adds a divine touch to the Onam Pookalam. Its deep hue and intricate structure make it a captivating addition to the rangoli.

    Onam Pookalam brings together these unique and vibrant flowers, transforming them into an exquisite work of art that resonates with all age groups. As the festival unfolds, each day's rangoli captures the essence of celebration, unity, and reverence for nature's beauty. 

