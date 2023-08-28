Onam 2023: Know more about the tradition of Onavillu

The Onavillu: An ancient emblem of Onam, intricately linked to King Mahabali. Crafted by the Vilayil Veedu family, this ceremonial bow holds divine artwork, embodying tradition and devotion

The 'Onavillu', a centuries-old ceremonial bow integral to the Onam harvest festival in Kerala, boasts a captivating legend interwoven with the regal presence of King Mahabali. This iconic tradition holds deep significance and is inextricably linked to the spirit of Onam.

The custodianship of crafting the 'Onavillu' rests solely with the Vilayil Veedu family. Situated in Karamana, this family of skilled artisans finds itself immersed in the fervent preparations during this season. Their abode transforms into a festive hub as all five male members, including a 12-year-old, dedicate themselves to meticulously handcrafting these splendid ceremonial bows.

The 'Onavillu' is embellished with intricate paintings depicting the various avatars of Vishnu. These bows, numbering twelve, are presented in the Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple as a crucial facet of the annual Onam rituals. In contemporary times, the temple receives an increased number of these sacred offerings, which devotees also revere by placing them in their personal prayer rooms.

Originally, the 'villus' were sizable, measuring between 3.5 to 4.5 feet in length and 4 to 6 inches in width. However, the family has now introduced smaller versions measuring 1.5 feet, ensuring accessibility for all.

The crafting of the Onavillu is a tradition that has traversed through centuries, with its origins traced back to the 16th century. Prior to commencing this intricate work, the family observes a 41-day period of spiritual purification. This rigorous practice includes adhering to vegetarianism and abiding by specific rituals while carving and adorning each 'Onavillu' with captivating miniatures.

Formerly, the crafting was confined to the Onam season; however, as individuals now seek to procure these bows for their homes, the artisans are engaged throughout the year in their creative pursuits. The vibrant red tassels, known as 'Kunjalam,' that grace the 'villu' is meticulously crafted.

Thus, 'Onavillu' stands as a living testament to the cultural heritage of Onam, its crafting process deeply embedded with reverence, spirituality, and artistic devotion, perpetuating its legacy for generations to come.