Onam 2023: Here is why you MUST visit Alleppey, Kerala for this festive season

Explore the charm of Alleppey, also known as Alappuzha, during Onam. After hearing these reasons your chances of visiting this enchanting destination will get multiplied. Immerse yourself in vibrant celebrations, cultural richness, and unforgettable experiences. --by Leona Merlin Antony

As Onam, Kerala's cherished harvest festival, approaches, the town of Alappuzha emerges as an irresistible destination to celebrate the occasion. Known for its intricate backwaters, lush landscapes, and rich cultural heritage, Alappuzha offers a unique setting for an unforgettable Onam experience. Alappuzha's serene beauty, cultural vibrancy, and fervent Onam celebrations make it a must-visit destination and a trip to this place would clear your doubts of why Alleppey is called the 'Venice of the East'. Here are 6 compelling reasons why you should consider visiting Alappuzha during Onam:

1. Onam Celebrations

Alappuzha is renowned for its grand Onam celebrations. Witness the captivating Athachamayam procession that kicks off the festivities, showcasing vibrant floats, traditional art forms, and cultural performances.

2. Pookkalam Spectacle

Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing art of pookkalam (floral rangoli). Alappuzha's homes and public spaces are adorned with intricate and colourful flower arrangements that exude the spirit of Onam.

3. Houseboats

Alappuzha's iconic backwaters offer a serene backdrop to your Onam experience. Enjoy a traditional houseboat cruise, witnessing the lush greenery, tranquil waters, and local life that define the region. There are all kinds of facilities available on the boat, therefore try not to miss that!

4. Onam without Onam Sadhya is impossible

Onam is synonymous with a sumptuous feast called the 'Sadya.' Alappuzha's restaurants and homes serve authentic Sadya, a multicourse vegetarian meal presented on banana leaves, allowing you to savour the rich flavours of Kerala's cuisine.

ALSO READ: Onam 2023: 7 unique tender coconut shakes for this festive season

5. Boat Races

Witness the thrilling snake boat race, an integral part of Onam festivities. These impressive long boats, manned by rowers in sync, compete in a captivating display of strength and teamwork. Aranmula Boat Race, although in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala is very near to Alleppey.

6. Cultural Immersion

Alappuzha offers an authentic glimpse into Kerala's culture. Engage with the locals, witness traditional art forms like Kathakali and Mohiniyattam, and be captivated by the harmony of heritage and modernity.

ALSO READ: Onam 2023: 7 must-try Kerala dishes made of rice powder