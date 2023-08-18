Onam 2023: 7 must-try Kerala dishes made of rice powder

Lifestyle
On this festive occasion of Onam, try these Kerala dishes made from rice powder. Discover the alleviating taste that seeps into your heart and soul with every bite.
Puttu is made by layering rice powder with grated coconut and steaming it in cylindrical molds. It's typically served with banana, chicken curry, and kadala curry.
These are lacy, soft, and fermented rice pancakes. The batter of rice powder and coconut milk creates a unique texture enjoyed with vegetable stew or coconut milk-based curries.
Also known as "string hoppers," Idiyappam are delicate rice noodles made from rice powder. They are steamed and often served with coconut milk, sugar, or curries.
These thin, round rice flour pancakes are popular in Malabar cuisine. They can be soft like chapati or crisp like a cracker, depending on the preparation.
These steamed rice dumplings can be sweet or savoury. The dough is made from rice powder and water, then filled with coconut and jaggery for sweet versions.
Also known as "Rice Ladoo," Ari Unda is a simple yet delightful sweet made from roasted rice powder and jaggery. Coconut and cardamom are often added for flavor.
Murukku is a beloved Kerala snack, and is a crispy, spiral-shaped delight made from a mixture of rice flour, urad dal flour, and spices, deep-fried to golden perfection.