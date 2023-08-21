Onam 2023: 7 unique tender coconut shakes for this festive season

Lifestyle
The coconut tree is the official tree of Kerala. This Onam, indulge in various tastes of tender coconut shakes to celebrate the culture of Kerala and the festivity.
Embrace the simplicity of the traditional tender coconut shake, blending the pure essence of tender coconut water and its soft flesh for a pure, unadulterated delight.
Infuse the sweetness of ripe mangoes with tender coconut water to create a tropical symphony of flavours that pays homage to the bounties of the season.
Add a touch of warmth to your tender coconut shake by incorporating fragrant cardamom, a quintessential spice of Onam celebrations.
Experiment with a pinch of ground cinnamon or nutmeg, infusing your tender coconut shake with a cosy and comforting flavour profile.
Enhance the texture and taste of your shake by blending in chopped nuts like almonds, cashews, or pistachios for a delightful crunch.
Indulge your sweet tooth with a fusion of tender coconut and cocoa powder, offering a unique blend of flavors that's both indulgent and festive.
Throw in some chikkoo pulp along with tender coconut into the blender to have the most amazing coconut shake fusion. Chikkoo goes very well with coconut.