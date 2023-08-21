Lifestyle

Onam 2023: 7 unique tender coconut shakes for this festive season

The coconut tree is the official tree of Kerala. This Onam, indulge in various tastes of tender coconut shakes to celebrate the culture of Kerala and the festivity. 

Pure Tender Coconut Shake

Embrace the simplicity of the traditional tender coconut shake, blending the pure essence of tender coconut water and its soft flesh for a pure, unadulterated delight.

Mango-Coconut Shake

Infuse the sweetness of ripe mangoes with tender coconut water to create a tropical symphony of flavours that pays homage to the bounties of the season.

Cardamom Delight

Add a touch of warmth to your tender coconut shake by incorporating fragrant cardamom, a quintessential spice of Onam celebrations.

Spiced Coconut Shake

Experiment with a pinch of ground cinnamon or nutmeg, infusing your tender coconut shake with a cosy and comforting flavour profile.

Nutty Coconut Fusion

Enhance the texture and taste of your shake by blending in chopped nuts like almonds, cashews, or pistachios for a delightful crunch.

Chocolate Coconut Shake

Indulge your sweet tooth with a fusion of tender coconut and cocoa powder, offering a unique blend of flavors that's both indulgent and festive.

Chikkoo Coconut Blend

Throw in some chikkoo pulp along with tender coconut into the blender to have the most amazing coconut shake fusion. Chikkoo goes very well with coconut. 

