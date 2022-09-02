Numerology Prediction for September 2, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 1:00 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says today you will spend more time on tasks related to children's problems. You will also focus on your fitness. There will be a communication of courage, confidence and hope
    within you. Time will be spent hanging out with family members and engaging in recreational activities. Your hasty decision may prove to be wrong. There may also be some confusion
    regarding the economic side. Don't trust your employees and associates financially. Stay away from stress and seasonal illnesses.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says most of the time will be spent in spiritual and religious activities. With the blessings and affection of the elders, you will move forward on the path of progress. You will make every decision very thoughtfully so that you can also have success in tasks. Your time can be spent on redundant tasks. So keep an eye on your budget. Inherited property and division status may go against you at this time. Be mindful of your words when communicating.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says come out of the world of fantasies and come to the ground. Your positive behavior will brighten your personality and also honor you politically and socially. Your talents and abilities can come up against all. To make proper decision regarding matters related to child marriage. Otherwise betrayal can be found. In a joint family, small things can be stressful. The elders of the house will have health concerns. In business you will implement new experiments, from a business point of view the situation will be in your favor.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says relatives may come to the house. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and celebration by meeting each other lightly. Success of a family person will increase happiness. High costs can be annoying. Do not use negative words in meeting and talking with each other otherwise there may be a mild dispute in the pleasant atmosphere of the house. Today you will be able to get a solution to any matter through your wisdom and understanding. Some new possibilities may come up in business.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says the planetary position is creating some important success for you. The more effort you put into your tasks, the better results you will get. Don't let doubt and confusion arise in your relationship. Avoid lending money to anyone. Because of that your budget can be bad. Your mind will be depressed by the disappointment of a close friend. Today your attention
    will be in the field of work. Family members will have proper harmony with each other.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says by being on time you will be able to speed up your work and become motivated in front of people because of your work ethic. Before taking any decision take the advice of the elders of the house and implement the plan. Don't let carelessness and laziness get the better of you. According to the effort and hard work done in business, the result will be given. Health can be affected due to current environment.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says spending some time in spiritual or religious activities will bring peace and tranquility. Political contacts will also increase. Your principled approach will create respectable
    situations for you. You will not be able to pay much attention to your personal and family work due to excessive busyness. Due to which some misunderstandings may arise in mutual relations. You have to make some efforts to overcome the differences in the relationship due to the activities of the parents.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says it will be worth trying to bring some change in daily routine. Your growing faith in yoga and meditation is bringing amazing changes in your outlook. Due to which you will be able to take many important decisions easily. Decisions taken in emotions will prove to be wrong. Do not share your personal affairs with others; otherwise the person closest to you may betray you. Also take some time to solve children's problems. There will be few problems in business work. Husband and wife will maintain proper respect and love towards each other.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says the position of the planets will be favorable, respect them a lot. Time is good for investing money. But before doing any work related to it you should consult with experienced
    persons. A visit to a loved one will be pleasant. Take care not to lose respect of senior members of the house. Any reasonless anger or irritability in nature can hinder your work. So, take some time for introspection as well. While taking any type of loan in business is careful to repay it, otherwise there may be losses.

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2022, 1:00 AM IST
