As Navratri 2026 approaches, pandal hoppers can look forward to an unforgettable culinary journey, indulging in 'Pet Pujo' foods. From iconic Kolkata Kathi Rolls and tangy Phuchka to crispy Telebhaja, hearty Ghugni; here's your 101 guide!

As Navratri 2026 celebrations prepare to sweep across India from October 11 to 19, pandal hoppers are eagerly anticipating the vibrant festivities and the delectable 'Pet Pujo' foods that make the experience truly unforgettable. While many observe traditional fasting during Navratri, particularly in North and West India, the Durga Puja festivities, especially in regions like Kolkata, transform into a grand culinary expedition.

This festive period is not solely about spiritual devotion; it is also a time for indulging in a diverse array of street foods that fuel long nights of pandal hopping. Unlike the strict fasting regimens observed in some parts of the country, Durga Puja food trails celebrate rich, flavourful Bengali street food and traditional delicacies.

Kathi Rolls: The Portable Feast

Kolkata's iconic Kathi Rolls are a staple for anyone navigating the bustling pandals. These flaky parathas, wrapped around fillings of kebab, egg, vegetables, or a combination, are perfectly suited for eating on the move. Seasoned with sliced onions, green chillies, and a dash of tangy sauce, Kathi Rolls offer a substantial and satisfying meal that keeps hunger at bay during long hours of exploration.

Phuchka: A Burst of Tangy Delight

Few foods inspire as much devotion as Phuchka, Bengal's unique take on pani puri or golgappa. These crisp, hollow puris are filled with a spicy mixture of boiled potatoes, black chickpeas, and green chillies, then dipped in a sharp, tamarind-infused water. Each bite delivers an explosion of tanginess, making Phuchka an essential and refreshing snack to kick off your pandal-hopping culinary adventure.

Telebhaja: Crispy Fried Indulgence

For those craving a freshly fried snack, Telebhaja is an irresistible choice. This broad term refers to various Bengali deep-fried fritters, which can include beguni (batter-fried brinjal), alur chop (spiced potato fritters), and peyaji (onion fritters). Served hot and crisp, Telebhaja offers a delightful contrast of crunchy exterior and soft, flavourful interior, making it a popular quick bite between pandals.

Ghugni: The Hearty Bengali Snack

Ghugni, a distinctly Bengali and deeply satisfying snack, is made from dried yellow or white peas cooked with aromatic spices. Often garnished with chopped onions, green chillies, coriander, and a squeeze of lime, it provides a hearty yet not heavy option. Served in small bowls or paper cups, Ghugni is easy to enjoy while standing amidst the festive crowds, offering a warm and comforting flavour.

Mishti: A Sweet Ending

No Bengali food trail is complete without indulging in 'Mishti' – the region's beloved sweets. From soft Rosogolla soaked in light sugar syrup to the delicate Sandesh and creamy Mishti Doi, these traditional desserts provide the perfect sweet conclusion to any pandal-hopping journey. These treats are readily available at sweet shops and temporary stalls, offering a taste of authentic Bengali culture.