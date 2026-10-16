The popular Korean skincare routine offers excellent hydration and protection, but Indian skin does not necessarily need every single step. India has a diverse, often humid climate, meaning heavy product layering can cause discomfort or irritation, especially for oily skin.

Korean Skincare For Indian Skin: Is the 10-Step Routine Worth It?

The pursuit of glowing skin has brought Korean beauty products into the spotlight, with everything from cleansing balms and essences to face masks gaining popularity. One practice that continues to attract attention is the 10-step Korean skincare routine. While the promise of smooth, hydrated skin sounds appealing, following such an extensive regimen raises an important question: does Indian skin really need so many products?

The answer depends less on the number of steps and more on what an individual's skin actually requires.

What Goes Into a 10-Step Korean Skincare Routine?

The traditional Korean skincare approach focuses on removing impurities, maintaining hydration and protecting the skin. It typically involves an oil cleanser, a water-based cleanser, an exfoliating product, toner, essence, serum, sheet mask, eye cream, moisturiser and sunscreen.

Each product has a particular purpose. An oil cleanser can help dissolve makeup and sunscreen, while a regular cleanser removes sweat, dirt and other residue. Exfoliating products help clear away accumulated dead skin cells, and hydrating layers help the skin retain moisture.

Serums are generally chosen to address specific concerns, such as pigmentation, uneven texture or dehydration. Moisturisers support the skin's natural barrier, while sunscreen helps protect against ultraviolet radiation.

However, these steps are not necessarily intended to be followed in full by everyone every day. The routine is better understood as a collection of skincare options that can be adjusted to individual needs.

Can the Routine Handle Indian Weather?

India's varied climate makes choosing skincare products a personal exercise. Someone living in a humid coastal city may prefer lightweight formulations, while a person dealing with dry weather may need additional moisturisation.

Applying several layers of rich products in hot, humid conditions can feel uncomfortable, particularly for people with oily skin. Those prone to acne may also find that certain formulations do not suit them. Using too many active ingredients or exfoliating too frequently can leave the skin irritated.

Nevertheless, the basic ideas behind Korean skincare can be useful for Indian consumers. Gentle cleansing, maintaining moisture and protecting the skin from sunlight are relevant regardless of geography.

The important distinction is that a product's popularity does not guarantee that it will suit every skin type. Ingredients, formulation and individual tolerance matter more than the country in which a beauty trend originated.

Do You Really Need All 10 Steps?

For most beginners, a shorter routine is a sensible starting point. A cleanser, moisturiser and broad-spectrum sunscreen can form the foundation of everyday skincare. Additional products can be introduced when there is a clear reason to use them.

For instance, double cleansing at night may be helpful for removing stubborn makeup or water-resistant sunscreen. A serum can be considered for a specific concern, while a hydrating toner may appeal to someone whose skin feels dry or tight.

New products should be introduced gradually, allowing enough time to notice how the skin responds. People with sensitive skin should be particularly cautious about combining multiple exfoliating products or potent ingredients.

Ultimately, achieving healthy-looking skin is not a competition to use the most products. A routine that is simple, consistent and suited to individual needs may be more practical than following every step of an elaborate regimen.

For Indian skin, Korean skincare is best approached as a source of useful techniques rather than a fixed set of rules. Choosing the right products for the skin, adapting to the weather and maintaining daily sun protection are more important than counting the steps.