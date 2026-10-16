Durga Puja 2026: Four friends—Surendra Sharma, Anand Tibrewal, Jagdish Bohara, and Sanwarmal Joshi—started this iconic puja back in 1967. They initially hosted it at a courtyard on 39, Tarachand Dutt Street, before shifting the grand setup to Md Ali Park in 1977

Durga Puja 2026: Kolkata's iconic Md Ali Park Durga Puja is finally seeing a ray of hope to return to its original home by 2028. The puja faced displacement, shrinking spaces, and massive organizing hurdles for years. The organizing committee hopes the ongoing infrastructure work will clear the path for the puja to reclaim its old spot. This festival is famous for its artistic themes, social messages, and strong communal harmony. Getting its historic address back will mark a massive milestone in its long fight for survival.

Four friends—Surendra Sharma, Anand Tibrewal, Jagdish Bohara, and Sanwarmal Joshi—kicked off this puja in 1967. They first organized it at a courtyard on 39, Tarachand Dutt Street. The organizers later moved the festival to Md Ali Park in 1977. The puja grew into one of Kolkata's biggest public Durga Pujas over the decades. It easily ranked among the city's top five pujas from the late 90s right through the 2000s.

Md Ali Park was never just a festival. It served as a massive stage for artistic experiments and bold storytelling. Huge pandals, detailed idols, and strong social themes gave this puja a unique identity. Sculptor Alok Sen joined the team in 1980 and played a huge role in building its artistic legacy. The organizers built a church-style pandal in the 70s. They later showcased artworks highlighting corruption in the medical and political fields. The puja constantly proved how a religious festival can highlight modern social issues. The organizers paid tribute to Sofia Qureshi and Byomika Singh from 'Operation Sindoor' in 2025. Meanwhile, the old Ram Mandir in Ayodhya inspired the main theme for this year's puja.

From a grand celebration to an uncertain future

The puja's journey took a dramatic turn in March 2019. Cracks appeared in the century-old British-era underground water reservoir located right under Md Ali Park. This massive reservoir supplies water to nearly 3 lakh families. The authorities moved the puja to the nearby Central Avenue Fire Station area for safety reasons. The administration allowed the puja committee to set up their pandal on the stairs of Md Ali Park two years later.

This shift was a massive blow for a festival known for its grand scale. The organizers once hosted the festival across a massive 35,000 square feet area. They now have to manage everything within a tiny 1,000 square feet space. Financial troubles made things worse. The committee saw its budget drop heavily over time, especially during the pandemic years.

The organizers kept the festival alive despite all these odds. They tackled the daily struggles of working in a temporary space while staying determined to protect the puja's rich legacy.

A documentary film named 'Aparajita: An Indomitable Spirit' captures this entire journey. Gurgaon-based filmmaker Kapil Dev Sharma directed this film. It covers everything from the glorious past of the Md Ali Park Durga Puja to its current fight for survival.

The film relies on the memories and experiences of the people keeping the festival alive. It highlights the pain of losing the original venue and the strong willpower to protect their cultural identity. The documentary also brings out the secular spirit of the puja. This core feature remains totally untouched even as the organizers face physical, financial, and management hurdles.

Director Kapil Dev Sharma shared his thoughts on 'Aparajita: An Indomitable Spirit'. He said, "I wanted to tell a story through this film that is so powerful that it cannot fade away even if the park loses its existence. The film explores what happened to this beloved place. More importantly, it shows how the people connected to it are surviving the shock of this massive change. The film acts as a record of loss and a mirror of resilience through the memories, dedication, and silent determination of the people keeping the Durga Puja alive. The secular spirit of the puja sits at the heart of this story. It is a celebration built on the participation of people from different religions and backgrounds. It showcases creativity, care, and a deep sense of belonging for each other."

Communal harmony sits at the core of its legacy

The Md Ali Park story has another beautiful side. The organizers share a long-standing commitment to communal harmony. The puja takes place in a Muslim-dominated area. People from various religious communities actively support and join the festival. People from different faiths and backgrounds help organize the event. This makes the festival a powerful example of shared cultural ownership and neighborhood unity. Long-time committee member Shahid Bhai perfectly represents this spirit of collective participation. His involvement shows how the puja breaks religious boundaries and becomes a celebration for the wider community.

Md Ali Park Durga Puja committee member Shahid Bhai said, "I joined the puja committee when I was 19 years old. The committee members love me a lot. I have been associated with this puja for so many years, and this puja remains a symbol of collective participation even today."

The committee runs several social initiatives to strengthen this bond. The organizers host blood donation camps, distribute books to underprivileged kids, and provide food aid to the needy. They want to ensure the festival's impact goes well beyond just a yearly celebration.

Infrastructure upgrades spark hope for a 2028 return

The chance of returning to Md Ali Park has sparked fresh hope among the committee members. Government authorities have started building an alternative water pumping station at Marcus Square. They will begin repairing the existing underground structure right after this new station is ready.

The authorities have assured the committee about the timeline. The puja might return to its old spot by 2028, depending on how fast the infrastructure and repair works progress. This timeline depends entirely on the construction speed, but the mere possibility has revived hopes of seeing the festival in its old grand avatar. The organizers feel this return is much more than just getting a physical space back. It gives them a chance to reclaim a crucial chapter of Kolkata's Durga Puja history. They want to revive the artistic ambition that once made Md Ali Park unique. They also want to reconnect the festival with its original environment, which shaped a huge part of its identity.

Md Ali Park Durga Puja Committee General Secretary Surendra Sharma said, "Not being able to organize the puja at the main venue for the first few years was extremely painful for us and the devotees. It disappointed us deeply. We are happy that the construction of an alternative water reservoir has started at Marcus Square. The government has assured us that the repair and restoration work at the current pumping station in Md Ali Park will begin once this new structure is operational. We are confident that the Md Ali Park Durga Puja will return to its original spot in its full glory by 2028."

Looking forward to a brand new chapter

The Md Ali Park Durga Puja is eagerly looking at a 2028 homecoming. Its story has turned into a powerful tale of patience, cultural memory, and a community's strong will to win back its heritage. Four friends started this journey in 1967. It has now grown into a festival known for its artistic goals, its courage to challenge social norms, and its power to unite people across religious lines. The return to its original spot still depends on infrastructure work and solving existing challenges. Yet, the hope of going back to Md Ali Park has filled the organizers with a fresh sense of purpose and energy.

This puja once held a massive spot in Kolkata's festive landscape. Its return in 2028 could easily mark the start of a brand new chapter. This chapter will not just bring back the physical space. It will also bring back the grand scale, the vibrant energy, and the cultural importance that made the Md Ali Park Durga Puja an unbreakable part of this city's identity.