Navratri 2025 is almost here, and it’s the perfect time to add a festive touch to your home. If you’re short on time, these last-minute decor ideas for Navratri and Dussehra will help your space shine instantly.

The festive season, rich Indian style, stands for bright celebrations with gaiety, and wonderful home decor. With Navratri and Dussehra just around the corner, many of us run for ways to adorn our homes quickly but meaningfully. For the time-crunched homemaker who also desires a festival charm, listed here are some last-minute decor ideas to brighten up your abode.

Last-Minute Festive Decor Ideas for Navratri and Dussehra:

1. Fairy Lights and Candles

On Navratri, Soft lighting can instantly charm any space. Hang some fairy lights around doorways, windows, or along the wall to set up a warm, cozy, and festive atmosphere. Scented candles and tealights on the shelves and tabletops create that inviting ambience for the guests.

2. Fresh Flowers and Garlanding

Flowers are indispensable to every Indian festival. Gather fresh marigolds, roses, or chrysanthemums to make simple garlands or just put them in vases. A small arrangement on your dining table or entrance would look colorful and smell great. If fresh flowers are hard to come by, consider using high-quality artificial flowers that look equally striking.

3. Rangoli

Nothing speaks more of Navratri festive spirit than a colorful rangoli brightening the entrance or a living room. Going the quick-and-easy way, you could either use ready-made rangoli stencils or just pile in heaps of colorful flower petals in beautiful patterns. Place a few diyas around the rangoli for that traditional touch.

4. Fabric Decor

Bright and festive fabrics can give any room an instant lift. Use colorful table runners, cushion covers, to drapes in bright shades of red, orange, and yellow—the very essence of the energy of Navratri and Dussehra. Decoratively drape a dupatta or sari over a piece of furniture, and I assure you, that instant lift is there.

5. Centerpieces

With bowls of water, floating candles, and flower petals, you can quickly create simple centerpieces. For Dussehra, consider adding tiny effigies of Ravana or figurines of Goddess Durga for a symbolic touch in line with the festival.

6. Wall Art and Posters

Festive posters, toranas, or wall hangings should brighten up the walls. Wall stickers with a festive theme or framed quotes will instantly grease up your personality.

7. DIY Elements

Try your hands at easy DIY crafts that can be painted diyas, paper lanterns, or handmade garlands. These can be completed in an hour or so and surely add a personal touch, besides being a delightful activity for the entire family involved in the decorating process.