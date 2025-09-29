Bengaluru Traffic Police warns commuters of Sarjapur Road closure due to white-topping work and Navaratri festive rush at Palace Grounds. Check alternate routes and plan your travel to avoid congestion.

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued important advisories for commuters as the city braces for heavy traffic over the next few days. With large-scale festive celebrations at Palace Grounds and ongoing white-topping work on Sarjapur Road, residents and daily travellers are advised to plan their journeys carefully.

The BTP has outlined traffic restrictions, permitted routes, and alternate pathways to ease congestion. Authorities have requested public cooperation to ensure smooth traffic flow during this period.

Festive Celebrations at Palace Grounds

With Navratri and other festivities scheduled at Palace Grounds, the city is expected to witness significant traffic congestion, especially during evenings. Commuters heading toward central Bengaluru and surrounding areas are advised to leave early, avoid peak hours if possible, and use alternative routes to prevent delays.

White-Topping Work on Sarjapur Road

Starting September 28, 2025, white-topping work will be carried out on Sarjapur Road between Automart Junction and Agara Junction. The project is expected to last up to two months. During this period, one side of the road will remain closed.

Traffic Allowed

Vehicles travelling from Koramangala Jakkasandra towards Agara and Outer Ring Road will be permitted.

Traffic Restricted

Vehicles moving from Agara and Outer Ring Road towards Koramangala Jakkasandra will face restrictions.

Alternate Routes for Restricted Traffic:

Vehicles coming from Outer Ring Road towards Koramangala can use the Agara Flyover upper ramp. Enter the service road at either 19th Main Road Junction or 14th Main Road upper ramp. Proceed to 14th Main Road Junction, take a right turn, and continue towards Automart side.