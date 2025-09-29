Navratri 2025 culminates with the grand celebration of Dussehra, a festival that symbolizes the eternal victory of good over evil. Rooted in mythology and rich traditions, it blends history, spirituality, and vibrant cultural festivities across India

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami and Navratri, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals celebrated across India. Rooted in mythology, the festival marks the victory of good over evil. According to the Ramayana, it commemorates Lord Rama’s triumph over the demon king Ravana, symbolizing the end of arrogance and evil. In another legend, it represents Goddess Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura, highlighting the power of Shakti (divine feminine energy). Both these narratives emphasize the eternal message that righteousness always prevails.

Significance of Dussehra

The festival holds deep spiritual meaning for Hindus. It reminds people to conquer inner demons like anger, greed, ego, and hatred. Dussehra also signifies the importance of courage, devotion, and dharma (righteousness). The term “Vijayadashami” itself means “the day of victory,” symbolizing the triumph of truth and moral values in life.

Importance in Indian Culture

Beyond its religious roots, Dussehra has cultural and social importance. It unites communities, strengthens family bonds, and revives ancient traditions. The festival also sets the stage for Diwali, which follows twenty days later, symbolizing prosperity and light after the triumph of good. For farmers, Dussehra is seen as an auspicious time to begin new harvest cycles, while for households, it is considered ideal for starting new ventures or buying property, vehicles, or gold.

Celebrations Across India

The way Dussehra is celebrated varies across regions, showcasing India’s cultural diversity:

North India: Ramlila performances depicting episodes from the Ramayana are staged in towns and villages. The burning of effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran marks the grand finale, accompanied by fireworks.

West Bengal & Eastern India: Dussehra coincides with the last day of Durga Puja. Idols of Goddess Durga are immersed in rivers and seas, marking her return to Mount Kailash after defeating Mahishasura.

South India: Families arrange “Bommai Golu” (doll displays), and temples conduct special prayers. In Mysuru, Karnataka, the famous Mysuru Dasara is celebrated with royal processions, cultural performances, and decorated elephants.

Western India: In Gujarat and Maharashtra, people celebrate with Garba and Dandiya Raas, adding a festive vibrancy to the season.

Rituals and Traditions

Several rituals and customs form the core of Dussehra celebrations:

Ayudha Puja: Worship of tools, vehicles, and instruments as a mark of respect for livelihood.

Ramlila: Theatrical enactments of Lord Rama’s life that keep ancient traditions alive.

Shami Tree Worship: In some regions, exchanging Shami leaves symbolizes goodwill, prosperity, and victory.

Effigy Burning: Symbolizing the destruction of evil and ego, this remains the most iconic ritual of the festival.