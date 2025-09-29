Navratri 2025, Day 8: Who is Ma Mahagauri? Know colour, puja rituals, shubh muhrat
Navratri 2025 Day 8: On Navratri 2025 Day 8, devotees worship Maa Mahagauri, symbol of peace and purity. Associated with the colour peacock green, she blesses her followers with prosperity, renewal and harmony. Know puja rituals, timings and mantra
On the eighth day of Navratri 2025, devotees honour Maa Mahagauri, a symbol of purity and serenity. Associated with peacock green, she is worshipped for peace, prosperity and new beginnings. Know her significance, rituals, timings and mantra.
Who is Maa Mahagauri?
Day 8 of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga. Her name combines Maha (great) and Gauri (fair or white), symbolising supreme purity. Depicted with a calm expression, fair complexion and dressed in white, she rides a bull and radiates serenity. According to legend, after years of rigorous penance, her divine glow pleased Lord Shiva, who accepted her as his consort.
Significance of Worship
Maa Mahagauri embodies peace, forgiveness and inner strength. Worshipping her is believed to eliminate obstacles, cleanse past sins, and invite prosperity and harmony into life. Devotees pray for renewed energy, balanced relationships and spiritual clarity.
Navratri 2025 Day 8 Colour
The colour associated with the eighth day of Navratri is peacock green. It stands for renewal, growth, prosperity and positive transformations. Wearing this colour on the day is considered auspicious and symbolic of fresh beginnings.
Puja Timings, Mantra and Aarti
As per Drik Panchang, important puja muhurats for September 29, 2025 include:
- Brahma Muhurta: 04:37 AM – 05:25 AM
- Abhijit Muhurta: 11:47 AM – 12:35 PM
- Vijaya Muhurta: 02:11 PM – 02:58 PM
- Godhuli Muhurta: 06:09 PM – 06:33 PM
- Nishita Muhurta: 11:47 PM – 12:36 AM (Sep 30)
Mantra
Devotees chant the mantra “Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah” to seek blessings. The aarti describes her radiant form with fair skin, adorned in white garments, with four arms holding a trident and damaru, granting boons and protection to her devotees.