Image Credit : Instagram

Day 8 of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga. Her name combines Maha (great) and Gauri (fair or white), symbolising supreme purity. Depicted with a calm expression, fair complexion and dressed in white, she rides a bull and radiates serenity. According to legend, after years of rigorous penance, her divine glow pleased Lord Shiva, who accepted her as his consort.