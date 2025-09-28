Image Credit : Instagram

In Hindu mythology, Goddess Kalaratri emerged to protect the universe from evil. When the demons Shumbha and Nishumbha, along with Chanda, Munda and Raktabeej, threatened the gods, Maa Shakti assumed this formidable form. It is believed that Goddess Chandi fought the initial battle, while Kalaratri was born from Parvati’s forehead to annihilate the remaining demons.

She destroyed Chanda and Munda and consumed the blood of Raktabeej to prevent his infinite clones, thereby ending his terror.

Kalaratri is depicted with a dark complexion, riding a donkey, and holding four hands — two in Abhaya Mudra and Varada Mudra symbolising protection and blessings, while the other two carry a sword and an iron hook to defeat demons. Her very name combines Kala (death) and Ratri (darkness), symbolising the destruction of ignorance and negativity.

Worshippers believe that praying to Maa Kalaratri removes fear, eliminates obstacles, protects against evil forces, and blesses devotees with courage, spiritual wisdom, and prosperity.