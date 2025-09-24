Navratri 2025 Day 3: Day 3 of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, the warrior goddess who blesses her devotees with peace and courage. Learn her story, significance, rituals, auspicious timings and the colour of the day

The nine-day festival of Shardiya Navratri, which began on September 22 and will conclude with Dussehra on October 2, is marked by devotion, rituals, and cultural vibrancy. Each day is dedicated to one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The third day honours Maa Chandraghanta, the form of Goddess Parvati symbolising peace, courage, and welfare. Devotees believe that worshipping her helps remove suffering and brings happiness and stability into their lives.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Who is Maa Chandraghanta?

As per Hindu scriptures, Maa Chandraghanta is the married form of Goddess Parvati. After her marriage to Lord Shiva, she began wearing a half-crescent moon on her forehead, shaped like a bell, and hence came to be known as Chandraghanta.

She is portrayed as a powerful deity with ten hands, mounted on a tiger. In her left hands, she carries a Trishul, Gada, sword, and Kamandal, while one left hand blesses devotees with the Varada Mudra. In her right hands, she holds a lotus, arrow, bow, and rosary, with one hand raised in Abhaya Mudra, offering protection.

Ancient lore describes her battle with the bat-demon Jatukasura soon after her marriage. When Lord Shiva was absorbed in meditation, the demon unleashed an army of bats, plunging the earth into darkness. Chandraghanta, guided by the crescent moon’s light on her forehead, fought valiantly. Using her bell to disorient the bats and her sword to strike down Jatukasura, she destroyed the demon’s forces and restored balance.

According to spiritual belief, Maa Chandraghanta governs the planet Venus (Shukra) and presides over the Manipura Chakra (solar plexus), which is linked to self-confidence, boundaries, and willpower. Worshippers say that invoking her blessings dispels negativity, instils courage, and brings harmony in life.

Shubh Muhurats for Navratri Day 3

As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for worship on the third day of Navratri (September 24–25, 2025) are:

Brahma Muhurta: 04:35 am – 05:23 am

Pratah Sandhya: 04:59 am – 06:10 am

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:14 pm – 03:02 pm

Godhuli Muhurta: 06:15 pm – 06:39 pm

Sayahna Sandhya: 06:15 pm – 07:27 pm

Amrit Kalam: 09:11 am – 10:57 am

Nishita Muhurta: 11:49 pm – 12:37 am (Sept 25)

Ravi Yoga: 04:16 pm – 06:11 am (Sept 25)

Colour of the Day

The sacred colour associated with Day 3 of Navratri is royal blue. This deep shade symbolises serenity, power, and richness, embodying the Goddess’s dual nature of fierceness and calm. Devotees are encouraged to wear royal blue during prayers and celebrations to invoke Maa Chandraghanta’s blessings of balance and protection.