Image Credit : Instagram

Devi Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi: During the 9 days of Navratri, a different form of the Goddess is worshiped each day. In this sequence, there is a tradition of worshiping Goddess Brahmacharini on the second day. Goddess Brahmacharini is a symbol of the power of penance. This form of the Goddess is very gentle and calm. The Goddess was named Brahmacharini because of her penance. Read on to know the complete details including Goddess Brahmacharini's worship method, mantra, and aarti.