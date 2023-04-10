Roadies Season 19 marks Rhea Chakraborty's triumphant comeback as gang leader

Alongside Prince Narula and Guatam Gulati, the Chehre (2021) actress will star in the 19th season of popular reality show Roadies. The newly released promo features the actress in an intimidating 'avataar'.

The 19th season of MTV Roadies will feature actor Rhea Chakraborty as a "gang leader" on your television screens. She had begun her career on the same channel, MTV, in a programme called Wassup. Rhea took to her social media handle and wrote, “Sambhal ke rehna hai ya darr ke? Jo bhi ho ignore nahi kar paoge! 💪🏻🔥 Get ready for the auditions of MTV Roadies – Karm Ya Kaand, co-powered by @wildstoneofficial.”

Rhea is heard stating in the video, referring to the difficult turn her life had taken following the passing away of her partner Sushant Singh Rajput, "Äap ko kya laga, main waapas nahi aaongi, darr jaaongi? Darne ki baari kissi aur ki hai (You thought I won’t return, will run away scared? Now, it is someone’s else turn to be scared).”Check out the post here:

Rhea spoke about her participation in this season of MTV Roadies titled, Karm Ya Kaand. In a statement, she said that she was overjoyed to be a part of the famous cultural phenomenon. She said she was excited to collaborate with Sonu Sood and her fellow gang leaders on this exciting adventure because she would get to show off her resolute and fearless side during this thrilling journey. "I hope to receive love and support from fans for this incredible new adventure!" she added.

WORK FRONT: Rhea's last Bollywood appearance was in the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starring movie 'Chehre' from 2021. She became well-known for hosting the reality programme Pepsi MTV Wassup. She then made her Tollywood acting debut in the movie 'Tuneega Tuneega'. Afterwards, she appeared in the Hindi films such as 'Half Girlfriend' and 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti'.