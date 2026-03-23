Discover how movement works like medicine for your body. Learn how simple daily activities can reduce sitting risks, boost mental health, improve metabolism, and help prevent disease.

Researchers from the University of the Witwatersrand highlight a simple yet effective concept: movement functions like medicine for the body. It is not solely for athletes or people who go to the gym, but rather a fundamental need for maintaining good health. Their research shows that consistent physical activity can help in disease prevention, support recovery processes, and improve mental health.

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Body in Motion

Professor Demitri Constantinou explains that humans are naturally designed to move. When movement ceases, the body starts to deteriorate rapidly. His research shows that even a single day of inactivity can negatively impact the heart and muscles.

On the flip side, staying active supports the body's functions by aiding cell repair, strengthening the immune system, and improving metabolism. Even small actions, such as standing more often, can begin to make a positive change.

Sitting Risks

Due to desk jobs, excessive sitting has become a major health issue. It is often likened to smoking due to its harmful effects. However, Constantinou points out that any form of movement is better than none. Minor adjustments, such as standing instead of sitting or taking brief walks, can have a positive impact on one's health.

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Small Changes

Professor Philippe Gradidge emphasizes how daily movements accumulate over time. His studies reveal that light activities like walking, stretching, or using standing desks can enhance posture, lessen back pain, and help maintain focus. Programmes that encourage regular walking have also been found to improve heart health and mood.

Step Counts

Gradidge questions the common belief that 10,000 steps per day are essential. His research suggests that even between 2,000 to 4,000 steps daily can help reduce symptoms of depression and improve overall wellbeing. The focus should be on consistency and integrating movement into daily routine rather than striving for extreme fitness targets.

Exercise Benefits

Professor Jon Patricios adds that while small efforts are meaningful, it is still beneficial to follow recommended activity guidelines. The World Health Organization suggests about 300 minutes of moderate exercise per week.

A study led by Patricios, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, found that regular exercise is associated with slower cancer progression and a lower risk of death.

Experts agree that movement is one of the easiest and most accessible ways to improve health. It doesn't require costly equipment or rigorous workouts. Small, consistent actions can significantly contribute to both physical and mental wellbeing.

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