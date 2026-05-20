A 59-year-old bill from Mumbai's iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel has gone viral. It shows a one-night stay cost just ₹127 back in 1966. But when you compare it to the price of gold back then, you'll realise it was still a super-luxury affair.

Mumbai's pride, The Taj Mahal Palace hotel, stands tall opposite the Gateway of India, overlooking the Arabian Sea. It's a world-famous landmark, known for its luxury and history. Every tourist visiting Mumbai dreams of clicking a picture in front of this grand hotel. But have you ever wondered how much it would cost to stay there for a night, say, 59 years ago?

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Well, a decades-old hotel bill shared on Reddit is now going viral, giving us a rare peek into the luxury lifestyle of that era.

A night at the Taj for just Rs 127!

A Reddit user, @Clumsy_cap, shared this amazing 59-year-old bill on social media. According to this bill from 1966, you could have enjoyed a luxurious one-night stay at the Taj Mahal Palace for just ₹127! This post has left people online completely stunned, prompting them to compare prices then and today's inflation.

Another rate list shared by a Reddit user shows that on January 10, 1966, the basic rent for a room at the Taj was only ₹105. On top of that, a service tax of ₹11 and a staff charge of 70 paise were added. This brought the total to ₹116.70. After including some other small charges, the final bill paid by the customer was ₹127.70. The bill also has a 'Revenue Stamp' on it, which was a common practice back in the day.

Fast forward to today, a one-night stay at the same Taj Mahal Palace hotel starts at a minimum of around ₹34,000. This just shows how much the country's economy and luxury standards have changed over the decades.

The real value of ₹127 and the gold price in 1966!

While ₹127 might seem like a very small amount now, it was not a small sum in 1966. To understand the value of money back then, we need to look at the price of gold. In 1966, 10 grams of pure gold in India cost just ₹84! This means a one-night stay at the hotel was more expensive than 10 grams of gold. So, there's no doubt that the Taj Mahal Palace was the most expensive and exclusive hotel in the country even back then.

Interesting comments from netizens

This viral bill has sparked a huge discussion on social media. Calculating for inflation, one user commented, "The value of ₹100 in 1966 is roughly equal to ₹8,000 in today's market." When another user asked where this old bill came from, the person who posted it replied, “This is a rare bill that my friend's family has carefully preserved for decades.”