Water Habits: 8 Tips to Drink Water the Right Way – Are You Doing It Wrong?
Staying healthy means drinking enough water, that much we all know. But did you know there's a right and a wrong way to drink it? Most of us just gulp it down when we're thirsty, but that's not the best way.
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It's best to drink water some time before sleeping
A glass of water on a bedside table. Experts say you should drink water an hour before bed, not just before you sleep. This helps your body repair tissues and flush out toxins without waking you up for a bathroom trip.
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Make it a habit to drink water in small amounts throughout the day
A person pours water into a glass. Instead of chugging a lot of water at once when you're thirsty, you should sip small amounts throughout the day. This helps your body absorb it better and puts less pressure on your kidneys and heart.
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Room temperature water is better than cool water
A glass of water with ice cubes. Many of us love chilled water, but it can slow down digestion. Your body has to work extra hard to warm it up. It's better to drink room temperature or lukewarm water for easier digestion.
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Reduce drinking water while having meals
A person drinking water while eating. Drinking water during meals can dilute your digestive juices, making it harder to digest food. Experts suggest you drink water 30 minutes before or an hour after your meal.
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The amount of water should be decided according to body weight
A person stands on a weighing scale. Everyone's water needs are different. A good rule is to drink 30 ml of water for every kilo of your body weight. For example, a 70 kg person should drink a little over 2 litres daily.
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Drinking water before exercise helps the body
A woman in gym wear holds a water bottle. Don't wait until you're thirsty during a workout. Experts say you should drink water 20-30 minutes before you start exercising. This keeps you active, improves muscle performance, and prevents you from getting tired quickly.
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Don't be in a hurry while drinking water
A person is sitting and drinking water calmly. Many people drink water while standing or walking. But it's better for your body if you sit down and drink slowly. Rushing it can cause bloating as your body can't absorb the water properly.
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Always drink pure water
Water being poured from a filter jug. Unfiltered water can contain harmful chemicals and metals that can damage your kidneys over time. Make it a habit to always drink filtered or properly purified water. Following these simple rules is a key part of a healthy lifestyle.Disclaimer: This information is for general knowledge only. For any health-related issues, it is always best to follow a doctor's advice.
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