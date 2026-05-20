Using artificial plants for home decor is a big trend now. The best part? You don't have to worry about watering or taking care of them. Just a little cleaning now and then, and your home stays green and fresh for years.

Decorate Home Interior With Artificial Plants: These days, everyone's so busy, right? Keeping real plants alive can be a task, especially with our hectic schedules and changing weather. That's why artificial plants are becoming super popular for home decor. You can pick any plant you like and style your home just the way you want. You can decorate with simple leafy plants or even colourful flowering ones. The market has many types of artificial plants that are easily available and won't burn a hole in your pocket. Here are a few varieties you can check out...

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1. Colourful Artificial Plants

Colourful artificial plants are totally in trend right now. Many people are using them to brighten up their homes. You can find them in all sorts of colours like purple, pink, yellow, and red to add a pop of beauty to your space. They are quite affordable too, available in the market for around ₹250 to ₹300.

2. Large-Leaf Artificial Plants

If you have a large drawing room, you're in luck! You can decorate it with big, leafy artificial plants. This gives your room a very classy and sophisticated look and is sure to impress your guests. These plants will cost you between ₹500 and ₹700.

3. Table-Top Artificial Plants

Not a fan of big plants? No problem! You can still decorate with small artificial plants. These are perfect for placing on a corner table or a shelf in your room. The market is full of different varieties of small plants at very reasonable prices. You can buy them from shops for just ₹80 to ₹100.

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4. Decorating with Artificial Creepers

Here's another great idea for decorating with artificial plants. You can use artificial creepers or vines. You can find everything from flowering vines to simple leafy ones in shops. They look great in the drawing-room, kitchen, bathroom, balcony, or even the bedroom, adding a touch of green everywhere. These creepers will cost you around ₹200 to ₹250.

5. Hanging Artificial Plants

Hanging artificial plants are in huge demand. You can hang them in a corner of your house or on the balcony to create a green space. There are tons of varieties available, from colourful flowering plants to ones with small, delicate leaves. You can get these for anywhere between ₹100 and ₹250.

Just a Little Care for Your Artificial Plants

To keep your artificial plants looking new and shiny for a long time, make sure to dust them regularly. Don't place them in a spot with direct, harsh sunlight, as their colour might fade over time. For delicate flowers, you can use a hairdryer on the cool setting to clean them gently.

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