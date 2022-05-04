Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are you diabetic and love summer drinks? Here are some options for sugar patients

    Here are some brands that provide summer drinks for diabetes patients that will quench the thirst during the hot weather

    Are you diabetic and love summer drinks? Here are some options for sugar patients
    Bangalore, First Published May 4, 2022, 5:42 PM IST

    Diabetes makes a person go through many lifestyle changes and eating habits are impacted the most. So, patients who consider food choices as a life and death matter need not have to worry while trying coolers, chillers, juices, and squashes from these brands which offer juices/squashes from fruits such as Oranges, Coconuts, Buransh (Rhododendron), Amla (Indian gooseberry). These are proven to be beneficial for diabetes patients and will help to quench the thirst during summers
     
    Smoodies - The premium juice brand which offers many no sugar juices and has multiple ranges of options for every age category. For diabetes patients, it is always safe to order no sugar and no preservative orange drink from their stable to enjoy the chill during summers. Based on the taste buds and preferences, many other options can be explored from their bouquet. The juices can be bought from Amazon or their own website https://smoodies.in/

    Helbred India – The start-up brings a unique offering to the table with proven health benefits of Buransh (Rhododendron) flower from the Himalayan range, the start-up provides cold-pressed and jaggery based squash which they call it DIY Juices. The buransh flower which is organic and grows in wild has many health benefits for people which include diabetes and BP, and if the recent study has to be believed then a good resistor against Covid also. The DIY Juices are available on www.helbredindia.in 

    Raw Pressery – The brand deals with many types of juices or fruit extracts and coconut water is one of the key supplements to replace water to quench the thirst in the summer season. The coconut drink by Raw Pressery is something very close to the natural juice and can be used for 2 days once the bottle is opened. This coconut water can be bought at various online stores including their website www.rawpressery.com 

    Kapiva – Kapiva has already made its name in the organic health segment and we have liked the Indian Gooseberry(Amla) juice from the brand. Using the cold press technique one can avail of the proven benefits of 75amlas in the bottle and can consume this organic drink at the leisure of their homes. Apart from diabetes, Amla is also known for its weight management benefits. The juice can be purchased from various stores or from their website www.kapiva.in

