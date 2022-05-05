Ginger tea to soaked dry fruits: 5 home remedies to keep your menstrual pain at bay

Many of the accompanying symptoms of menstruation, such as nausea, bloating, and overall irritation, are not only physically exhausting, but may also be difficult to manage on your own. Here are some remedies to keep menstrual cramps at bay.

While some women have a relatively easy period, followed by little to no cramps, others may endure heavy bleeding and discomfort, which can drastically impair productivity.

Ginger or Chamomile Tea

Ginger is an excellent ingredient that may help you feel better during your period. It has anti-inflammatory properties and can help relieve severe cramping. In fact, studies have shown that ginger is just as effective as ibuprofen for relieving menstrual pain. Furthermore, if your period is accompanied by nausea, sickness, or stomach discomfort, ginger can help relieve these symptoms.

Chamomile tea includes chemicals that may aid in the relief of menstrual cramps. 2 This is because these chemicals (hippurate and glycine) may both relieve muscular spasms and relax the uterus. Chamomile, like ginger, has anti-inflammatory properties that may aid in the relief of cramps even more.