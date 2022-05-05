Ginger tea to soaked dry fruits: 5 home remedies to keep your menstrual pain at bay
Many of the accompanying symptoms of menstruation, such as nausea, bloating, and overall irritation, are not only physically exhausting, but may also be difficult to manage on your own. Here are some remedies to keep menstrual cramps at bay.
While some women have a relatively easy period, followed by little to no cramps, others may endure heavy bleeding and discomfort, which can drastically impair productivity.
Ginger or Chamomile Tea
Ginger is an excellent ingredient that may help you feel better during your period. It has anti-inflammatory properties and can help relieve severe cramping. In fact, studies have shown that ginger is just as effective as ibuprofen for relieving menstrual pain. Furthermore, if your period is accompanied by nausea, sickness, or stomach discomfort, ginger can help relieve these symptoms.
Chamomile tea includes chemicals that may aid in the relief of menstrual cramps. 2 This is because these chemicals (hippurate and glycine) may both relieve muscular spasms and relax the uterus. Chamomile, like ginger, has anti-inflammatory properties that may aid in the relief of cramps even more.
Yoga to rescue
Yoga might also assist you in dealing with menstruation cramps. There are numerous asanas you may do during menstruation to assist reduce discomfort. You can attempt asanas like Goumukhasana, Bhujangasana, and Janu Sirsasana to relieve discomfort.
Hot water bottle
The use of heat also helps to greatly relieve discomfort. To gain some relief, try a heating pad, a warm cloth, or your favourite hot water bottle. A hot water bath might also be beneficial.
Eat fruits and dry fruits
Eating a banana has several health advantages, but did you know it can also aid with period pain? Bananas are high in Vitamin B6 and potassium, and they can assist with bloating and cramping. Caffeinated beverages, such as tea or coffee, should be avoided first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. To stay energised, eat 5 soaked raisins, 4 soaked almonds, 2 soaked walnuts, and 1 soaked date or fig.
Drink enough water
Water consumption is essential during menstruation since it alleviates symptoms such as bloating and cramping. Drink flavor-enhanced mineral water to add a new dimension to your hydration requirements. Make a pitcher of mint water and sip it all day.