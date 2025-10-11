A miscarriage is a deeply emotional, physical experience often caused by natural factors beyond one's control. Understanding it's causes, case, recovery helps ensure better health and emotional healing

A miscarriage, or spontaneous abortion, refers to the loss of a pregnancy before the 20th week. It is a deeply emotional experience, but it is more common than most people realise—affecting about 10–20% of known pregnancies. While it can be distressing, it’s important to understand that in most cases, a miscarriage is not caused by anything a person did or didn’t do. The most frequent reason is chromosomal abnormalities in the embryo, which prevent normal development.

Physically, a miscarriage may begin with vaginal bleeding, abdominal pain, or cramping. After it occurs, medical attention is essential to ensure that no tissue remains in the uterus, which could cause infection or complications. Depending on the situation, doctors may recommend letting the tissue pass naturally, prescribing medication, or performing a minor surgical procedure called dilation and curettage (D&C).

Emotionally, the aftermath can be just as challenging as the physical recovery. Feelings of grief, guilt, or sadness are normal. Seeking support—from a partner, family, counsellor, or support group—can be an important part of healing. It’s also vital to allow time before trying to conceive again. Many doctors suggest waiting until after one or two normal menstrual cycles, though the timeline can vary based on emotional readiness and medical advice.

If miscarriages occur more than once, doctors often recommend further investigations, including genetic testing, hormonal assessments, and uterine scans, to identify any underlying issues.

To understand this issue in greater detail, we talked to some of the experts in the medical fraternity. Read further for in-depth understanding about miscarriage.

Dr. Rashmi N, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kothanur, Bangalore on Miscarriage

Experiencing a miscarriage can be emotionally and physically overwhelming, and it’s natural for women and their families to feel deeply concerned. It’s important to understand that in most cases, miscarriages are not anyone’s fault. They often occur due to chromosomal abnormalities in the developing embryo — something that happens by chance and cannot be prevented. Having a miscarriage once does not mean that a woman will face fertility problems or that it will happen again.

After a miscarriage, the first step is to ensure physical recovery. Rest, hydration, and a follow-up scan to confirm that the uterus has cleared completely are the next steps. Medications or minor procedures may sometimes be needed. It’s also crucial to focus on emotional healing — feelings of sadness, guilt, or anxiety are normal, and professional counselling or support groups can make a big difference.

Before trying to conceive again, it is better to first assess your overall health, check for any underlying conditions, and discuss appropriate timing. With the right medical care, nutrition, and emotional support, most women go on to experience healthy pregnancies in the future.

