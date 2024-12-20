Sambhavna Seth suffers miscarriage in first trimester, shares her painful experience; Read on

Sambhavna Seth and Avinash share their heartbreaking miscarriage experience, revealing the emotional and physical challenges they faced, receiving overwhelming support from fans during this difficult time.



Actress Sambhavna Seth and her husband, Avinash, recently shared the heartbreaking news of experiencing a miscarriage during the first trimester of her pregnancy. The couple had been excited about their journey to parenthood, having recently discovered the baby's heartbeat during an earlier scan. However, during a follow-up visit, doctors were unable to detect the heartbeat, leaving the couple devastated.



In their emotional vlog, the couple opened up about the pain they felt, with Sambhavna revealing how she had undergone extensive treatment, including over 65 injections, to support the pregnancy. She explained that she followed every precaution, hoping for a healthy outcome. Despite their efforts, the couple faced the devastating loss.

Avinash also shared that doctors had even suggested the possibility of expecting twins, which made the loss even more difficult. He recalled how they had invested so much emotionally, physically, and financially into this journey, making the news of the miscarriage even harder to accept.

The couple’s openness in sharing such a personal and painful experience has resonated with many of their fans, who have shown overwhelming support during this difficult time. Their vulnerability in revealing their struggles has helped many others relate to their pain and find comfort in knowing they are not alone.



