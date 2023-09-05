Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Calcium bounty: 5 rich Foods for ensuring your Strong Bones

    Calcium helps blood vessels contract and relax, so it's needed to maintain healthy blood pressure. Recent studies show that to get this benefit, you need to gain calcium from food rather than supplements.

    Calcium bounty: 5 rich Foods for ensuring your Strong Bones vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 9:13 PM IST

    Taking care of your overall health is crucial, and one way to do that is by consuming foods that are rich in calcium. Calcium is important for the proper functioning of your muscles and nerves, as well as regulating your blood pressure and hormone levels. Your body works hard to maintain a steady level of calcium in your bloodstream to support healthy cell communication. If your calcium levels drop, your body may draw from your bones, which is why it's essential to make sure you're getting enough calcium in your diet. Your body maintains a certain calcium level in your blood at all times so that the body cells can work properly. A dip in calcium blood levels will signal your body to borrow calcium from your bones.

    ALSO READ: Wrinkle reduction to acne control: 7 Skin benefits of drinking Black tea daily

    Here are 5 Calcium-rich foods for strong bones:

    1. Dairy Products:

    Dairy foods like milk, yoghurt, and cheese are among the richest sources of calcium. They also provide protein and vitamin D, which are essential for bone health.

    2. Leafy Greens:

    Dark leafy greens such as kale, collard greens, and spinach are excellent plant-based sources of calcium. They are also high in vitamin K, which plays a role in bone mineralization.

    3. Sardines:

    These small fatty fish are not only rich in omega-3 fatty acids but also provide a significant amount of calcium, mainly due to their edible bones.

    4. Tofu and Soy Products:

    Tofu is a versatile plant-based source of calcium. Many soy-based products like fortified soy milk also contain added calcium, making them suitable alternatives for those avoiding dairy.

    5. Nuts and Seeds:

    Almonds and chia seeds, among others, offer a good amount of calcium. They can be incorporated into your diet through snacks, smoothies, or as toppings for salads and yoghurt.

    ALSO READ: Skin hydration to acne annhilator: 7 skin benefits of Green tea

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 9:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wrinkle reduction to acne control: 7 Skin benefits of drinking Black tea daily ATG EAI

    Wrinkle reduction to acne control: 7 Skin benefits of drinking Black tea daily

    Skin hydration to acne annhilator: 7 skin benefits of Green tea ATG EAI

    Skin hydration to acne annhilator: 7 skin benefits of Green tea

    Beauty brand gets creative! Giant-size lipstick paints the town red, literally - WATCH snt

    Beauty brand gets creative! Giant-size lipstick paints the town red, literally - WATCH

    Janmashtami 2023: Check out THESE 'bhog' items to offer to Lord Krishna on his birthday anr eai

    Janmashtami 2023: Check out THESE 'bhog' items to offer to Lord Krishna on his birthday

    Janmashtami 2023? When is Krishna Janmashtami, September 6 or 7? Read THIS RBA

    Janmashtami 2023? When is Krishna Janmashtami, September 6 or 7? Read THIS

    Recent Stories

    Kimchi to Ramen: 6 popular Korean foods in India vma

    Kimchi to Ramen: 6 popular Korean foods in India

    Entertainment SEXY Pictures: 5 times Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo looked pretty in pink osf

    SEXY Pictures: 5 times Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo looked pretty in pink

    Baguette to Pain de Campagne: 7 types of most famous French Breads ATG EAI

    Baguette to Pain de Campagne: 7 types of most famous French Breads

    Wrinkle reduction to acne control: 7 Skin benefits of drinking Black tea daily ATG EAI

    Wrinkle reduction to acne control: 7 Skin benefits of drinking Black tea daily

    French Toast to Pancakes: 6 popular American breakfasts in India vma

    French Toast to Pancakes: 6 popular American breakfasts in India

    Recent Videos

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon