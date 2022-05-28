Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: 7 mistakes you should avoid during period

On the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day, May 28, which is also called (MH Day), we've compiled a list of the top seven typical errors to avoid during menstruation.

It's critical to take care of your body and practise good hygiene on a daily basis, especially during your period. Fortunately, most of us have access to safe drinking water and a large range of cheap menstruation products. I get a lot of queries about menstrual hygiene, which helps me identify some of the most typical mistakes women make during this time.

The menstrual cycle is a regular and natural occurrence in the female reproductive system. Periods are also required for pregnancy to be feasible. However, there is a shame and taboo around menstruation, which has resulted in many misunderstandings about women. As a result, most women lose out on important information on how to care for their bodies at this time of the month.

Not changing your sanitary pad or tampon every four hours: If you don't replace your sanitary pad or tampon every four hours, you'll be prone to allergies and infections in your lower abdomen. One of the most typical blunders made by women is not changing pads on time. As a result, refrain from doing so.

Use perfumed toilet paper, tampons, or pads sparingly: These can irritate your skin and even induce burn-like symptoms in some people. Make sure none of your items includes any fragrances or chemicals like aloe. Organic goods, which do not include pesticides or other chemicals, maybe a healthier choice for some.

Do not over-wash the vaginal area: This can cause a pH imbalance, making you more susceptible to yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis. If you suspect you're sensitive to these diseases, try a feminine oral probiotic like Fem-Dophilus or IsoFresh. It's crucial to keep in mind that vaginal discharge changes during your menstrual cycle and life. There will be more or less depending on the situation. The presence of discharge is not necessarily a cause for concern. Only use water to clean the vagina and vulva, and a fragrance-free natural soap to clean the groyne.

Avoiding physical activity: Women who do not exercise may experience exacerbated PMS symptoms such as bodily discomfort, headaches, mood changes, and cramps. Period discomfort can be alleviated by exercising for half an hour every day.

During your menstruation, don't forget to use condoms: Because your cervix is slightly dilated, you're more prone to contract a sexually transmitted infection (STI) or develop pelvic inflammatory disease.

Waxing during periods: The skin gets sensitive due to hormonal changes. Waxing during your period is uncomfortable and causes skin irritation and redness.

Applying scented products down there: Many women use scented products that include chemicals that might irritate the sensitive skin in that region to get rid of the odour. It is preferable to clean your vaginal area with water regularly.