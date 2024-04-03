Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Meet S.A.R.A.H, the health expert who will be available for you 24x7

    The World Health Organization (WHO) has introduced S.A.R.A.H. (Smart AI Resource Assistant for Health), a digital health promoter prototype powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI). S.A.R.A.H. aims to engage users across various languages and devices, providing up-to-date health information and promoting well-being.

    Meet S.A.R.A.H, the digital health promoter unveiled by WHO
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 9:50 AM IST

    The World Health Organization (WHO) has unveiled S.A.R.A.H., a prototype digital health promoter featuring enhanced empathetic responses fueled by generative artificial intelligence (AI). The unveiling comes ahead of the World Health Day, centred on the theme 'My Health, My Right'. 

    Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, emphasizes the pivotal role of digital technologies in the future of healthcare. He underscores S.A.R.A.H.'s potential to revolutionize access to health information, calling upon the research community to explore further avenues for leveraging AI to narrow health inequities and deliver reliable, up-to-date health insights.

    Here's what you must know about S.A.R.A.H.

    * S.A.R.A.H., or Smart AI Resource Assistant for Health, represents an advancement in AI-driven health information avatars, leveraging state-of-the-art technology and new language models. 

    * Designed to engage users around the clock in eight languages across various health topics and devices, this digital health promoter aims to empower individuals to optimize their health and well-being journey, wherever they may be.

    * Equipped with the capability to educate users on key health topics, including healthy habits and mental health, S.A.R.A.H. seeks to equip individuals with the knowledge needed to understand risk factors for prevalent causes of mortality such as cancer, heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes. 

    * From providing up-to-date information on smoking cessation to encouraging physical activity and healthy eating habits, S.A.R.A.H. endeavours to foster informed decision-making and promote holistic health.

    * Powered by generative AI technology, S.A.R.A.H. is capable of delivering accurate real-time responses, engaging in personalized conversations, and offering empathetic support in a non-judgmental manner. Developed in collaboration with Soul Machines Biological AI, this technology signals a promising frontier in health information dissemination.

    * While AI holds immense promise for strengthening public health, WHO emphasizes the need for ongoing research to understand and address ethical concerns surrounding equitable access, privacy, safety, data protection, and bias. The S.A.R.A.H. project aspires to deliver reliable, responsible, and accessible health information. 

    * Building upon previous iterations used during the COVID-19 pandemic under the name Florence, S.A.R.A.H. exemplifies WHO's dedication to leveraging innovative solutions to enhance global health outcomes.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2024, 9:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Normal salt vs organic salt: Here's how you are not eating the right salt RKK

    Normal salt vs organic salt: Here's how you are not eating the right salt

    International Autism Awareness Day 2024: Know the signs of autism and how to act early RBA

    International Autism Awareness Day 2024: Know the signs of autism and how to act early

    Daily horoscope for April 2, 2024 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Capricorn Scorpio gcw

    Daily horoscope for April 2, 2024: Good day for Taurus, Virgo; be careful Cancer

    Numerology Prediction for April 2, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 2, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Honey Know about it's myths, varieties and Ayurvedic importance RBA

    Honey: Know about it's myths, varieties and Ayurvedic importance

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka other states brace for heatwave: IMD issues warning in effect from April 3-6 AJR

    Karnataka, other states brace for heatwave: IMD issues warning in effect from April 3-6

    WATCH: Kangana Ranaut gives speech to BJP workers for first time, slams Congress party for comments on women RKK

    WATCH: Kangana Ranaut gives speech to BJP workers for first time, slams Congress party for comments on women

    Kerala: Three people, including couple, found dead in Arunachal Pradesh hotel under mysterious circumstances rkn

    Kerala: Three people, including couple, found dead in Arunachal Pradesh hotel under mysterious circumstances

    Taylor Swift joins Forbes 2024 Billionaires List, see net worth RKK

    Taylor Swift joins Forbes 2024 Billionaires List, see net worth

    Meet Don Hankey, the billionaire who gave Donald Trump 175 million dollars for bond payment

    Meet Don Hankey, the billionaire who gave Donald Trump $175 million for bond payment

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon