Meet S.A.R.A.H, the health expert who will be available for you 24x7

The World Health Organization (WHO) has unveiled S.A.R.A.H., a prototype digital health promoter featuring enhanced empathetic responses fueled by generative artificial intelligence (AI). The unveiling comes ahead of the World Health Day, centred on the theme 'My Health, My Right'.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, emphasizes the pivotal role of digital technologies in the future of healthcare. He underscores S.A.R.A.H.'s potential to revolutionize access to health information, calling upon the research community to explore further avenues for leveraging AI to narrow health inequities and deliver reliable, up-to-date health insights.

Here's what you must know about S.A.R.A.H.

* S.A.R.A.H., or Smart AI Resource Assistant for Health, represents an advancement in AI-driven health information avatars, leveraging state-of-the-art technology and new language models.

* Designed to engage users around the clock in eight languages across various health topics and devices, this digital health promoter aims to empower individuals to optimize their health and well-being journey, wherever they may be.

* Equipped with the capability to educate users on key health topics, including healthy habits and mental health, S.A.R.A.H. seeks to equip individuals with the knowledge needed to understand risk factors for prevalent causes of mortality such as cancer, heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes.

* From providing up-to-date information on smoking cessation to encouraging physical activity and healthy eating habits, S.A.R.A.H. endeavours to foster informed decision-making and promote holistic health.

* Powered by generative AI technology, S.A.R.A.H. is capable of delivering accurate real-time responses, engaging in personalized conversations, and offering empathetic support in a non-judgmental manner. Developed in collaboration with Soul Machines Biological AI, this technology signals a promising frontier in health information dissemination.

* While AI holds immense promise for strengthening public health, WHO emphasizes the need for ongoing research to understand and address ethical concerns surrounding equitable access, privacy, safety, data protection, and bias. The S.A.R.A.H. project aspires to deliver reliable, responsible, and accessible health information.

* Building upon previous iterations used during the COVID-19 pandemic under the name Florence, S.A.R.A.H. exemplifies WHO's dedication to leveraging innovative solutions to enhance global health outcomes.