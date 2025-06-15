Madhuri Dixit's secret to long, thick hair at 58! Learn her DIY hair oil and mask recipes for maintaining healthy and beautiful hair.

Madhuri Dixit Long Hair Secret: Bollywood's evergreen beauty, Madhuri Dixit, is known not only for her acting and dancing but also for her beautiful, long, and thick hair. How does this ageless actress maintain her hair? If you want hair like hers, we're sharing her home care routine, which she revealed on her YouTube channel.

Madhuri Dixit's DIY Hair Oil Recipe

Ingredients:

½ cup coconut oil

15-20 curry leaves

1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

1 small onion (chopped)

Instructions:

Heat a pan on low flame.

Add coconut oil, curry leaves, fenugreek seeds, and onion.

When it starts to simmer, turn off the heat.

Let the oil cool and then strain it.

You can store this oil. Apply the homemade oil thoroughly to your scalp and leave it for a few hours.

Benefits: This oil nourishes hair roots, promotes hair growth, and strengthens hair.

Madhuri Dixit's DIY Hair Mask: For Shine and Softness

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana (for deep conditioning)

2 tablespoons yogurt (to soothe the scalp and reduce frizz)

1 teaspoon honey (for hydration and shine)

Instructions:

Mash all ingredients well to make a smooth paste.

Apply this mixture thoroughly to your hair.

Cover your hair with a shower cap.

Wash with shampoo after 30-40 minutes.

You won't need conditioner after applying this mask. It makes hair soft and moisturized.

Benefits: This hair mask deeply nourishes hair, reduces dryness, and adds natural shine.