Hair Care: Say Goodbye to Premature Grey Hair with DIY Ayurvedic Hair Oil
Getting grey hair early? Try this DIY Ayurvedic oil! It can help darken your hair and promote growth.
| Published : Jun 12 2025, 07:14 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : our own
Try this Ayurvedic hair oil for Premature greying
Grey hair is a common problem. To avoid this, you can make this Ayurvedic oil at home. If you apply it regularly for a month, you'll see good hair growth.
25
Image Credit : our own
Ingredients you need for preparation
Coconut oil, amla powder, curry leaves, kalonji seeds, and fenugreek seeds. Mix these to make the oil and apply regularly to combat gray hair.
35
Image Credit : Getty
How to make it:
Heat coconut oil in a pan. Add amla powder, curry leaves, kalonji, and fenugreek seeds. Simmer until the curry leaves darken. Cool, strain, and store.
45
Image Credit : Google
How to use it
Apply 2-3 times a week. Warm the oil and massage into your scalp before bed. Wash with a mild herbal shampoo in the morning.
55
Image Credit : Getty
Benefits of using this oil
- Gradually darkens grey hair.
- Reduces hair fall and strengthens hair.
- Makes hair thicker and shinier.
- Nourishes and keeps hair healthy.
Top Stories