Maa Brahmacharini, worshipped on the second day of Navratri, symbolises devotion, patience and spiritual strength. White represents purity and peace. Know what colour to wear, how to worship the goddess and the significance of her blessings.

Maa Brahmacharini, the second form of Goddess Durga, is worshipped on the second day of Navratri. She symbolises devotion, penance, patience and spiritual strength. Devotees worship her to seek wisdom, inner peace and the strength to overcome challenges.

White is associated with purity, tranquillity and peace. While white is traditionally linked to Maa Brahmacharini, devotees often wear white clothes during her worship to reflect these qualities and express their devotion. The colour also represents simplicity and a calm state of mind, reminding devotees to practise patience and self-discipline.

Mahalaya 2026: Mahishasura Mardini Live Time, Streaming Details, Tradition Explained!

What Colour Should You Wear To Worship Maa Brahmacharini?

White is considered an auspicious choice for devotees worshipping Maa Brahmacharini. Women can wear a white saree, salwar suit or kurta, while men can opt for a white kurta or other traditional attire. However, wearing white is a devotional choice and not a compulsory requirement for offering prayers.

Mahalaya to Vijayadashami 2026: Complete Durga Puja Timeline, Rituals Explained

How To Worship Maa Brahmacharini

Devotees can begin the day by bathing and wearing clean clothes before offering prayers. Fresh flowers, fruits, sweets and a diya can be offered to the goddess. Many devotees also chant her mantra, Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah, seeking her blessings.

The worship of Maa Brahmacharini encourages devotees to embrace perseverance, discipline and faith. Her blessings are believed to help individuals develop inner strength and remain steadfast in difficult times.