Short on time and struggling to prepare lunch? This quick coconut milk rice recipe takes just 10 minutes, making it a delicious, healthy and convenient lunchbox option for kids.

Coconut milk rice is a super popular, tasty, and healthy dish in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Cooked in coconut milk with mild spices, it gives off a unique aroma and flavor. You can eat it plain or pair it up with various curries.

Ingredients:

Rice: 2 cups

Coconut: 1 full coconut

Large Onion: 1

Green chilies: 2-3

Ginger garlic paste: 1 tsp

Cinnamon: 1 inch - 2 pieces

Cloves: 3-4

Cardamom: 2-3

Bay leaf: 1

Cashews: 10-15 (optional)

Ghee: 2-3 tsp

Oil: 1 tsp

Curry leaves: A sprig

Coriander leaves: A little

Salt: To taste

Mint leaves: A handful

Method:

First, wash the rice thoroughly, soak it in water for at least 20-30 minutes, and then drain the water.

Chop the coconut into small pieces, add about 1 cup of warm water, and grind it well in a mixer. Squeeze the ground coconut using a muslin cloth or strainer, and set the first extract (thick milk) aside. Add 1-1.5 cups of water to the same coconut grating, grind it again, and set the second extract (thin milk) aside.

Place a cooker on the stove, add ghee and oil, and heat it up. Once the ghee melts, toss in the cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, and bay leaf, and roast them. Next, add the chopped onion and green chilies, and sauté well until the onions turn golden brown. Toss in the ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute until the raw smell goes away. Add the curry leaves and mint leaves, and sauté for another minute.

Now, add the soaked rice and gently mix it, making sure not to break the rice grains. Add salt to taste, combine the first and second coconut milk extracts, and pour the required amount into the cooker. Give it a good stir, check the salt, close the cooker, and let it cook on medium flame for 1 or 2 whistles. Once the whistle blows, turn off the stove. When the pressure drops, open the lid and gently fluff the rice with a ladle.

Serving:

Fry the cashews till golden and add them to the rice. Finally, garnish with finely chopped coriander leaves. Your aromatic coconut milk rice is ready to eat.

Pro Tips:

Ponni rice or Basmati rice both work great. You can also make it with Seeraga Samba rice.

If you like, you can finely chop veggies like carrots, beans, and peas, and sauté them with the onions. This makes the coconut milk rice even healthier.

Coconut milk rice tastes fantastic with tomato kurma, vegetable kurma, brinjal gravy, or chicken kurma.

Do not overcook the rice. Getting the water ratio and whistle count right is key. Once steam comes from the cooker, you can also simmer it for 5-7 minutes for perfectly separated grains.