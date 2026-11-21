Marina Beach has a fascinating history. During the 1880s, British Governor Mountstuart Elphinstone Grant Duff developed it as a public promenade. He gave it the name Marina. Numerous historical monuments and memorials line the beach road. You can spot Indo-Saracenic structures like the Madras University Senate House, Chepauk Palace, and Presidency College here.

It also hosts statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Thiruvalluvar, Kannagi, Subhash Chandra Bose, and Kamarajar, along with Anna Samadhi, MGR Memorial, and Jayalalithaa Memorial. Visitors can enjoy city views from the top of the Chennai Lighthouse at the southern end.