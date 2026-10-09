Mahalaya 2026 falls on October 10. Know when and where to listen to the iconic Mahishasura Mardini, why Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s voice remains linked to the tradition and how Mahalaya marks the countdown to Durga Puja.

Mahalaya marks the beginning of the festive countdown to Durga Puja for millions of Bengalis. In 2026, Mahalaya will be observed on October 10, when devotees will wake up before sunrise to the familiar chants and powerful narration of Mahishasura Mardini.

The iconic devotional programme, closely associated with the voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra, has been a Mahalaya morning tradition for generations. Combining Sanskrit verses, devotional songs and narration, it recounts Goddess Durga’s battle against the demon Mahishasura and celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

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When is Mahalaya 2026?

Mahalaya falls on Saturday, October 10, 2026. It marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of Devi Paksha, making it an important spiritual transition before Durga Puja.

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For Bengali households, however, Mahalaya is also an emotional marker of the festive season. The sound of Mahishasura Mardini before dawn has become synonymous with the arrival of autumn and Maa Durga.

When and where to listen to Mahishasura Mardini?

The programme is traditionally broadcast in the early hours of Mahalaya morning, before sunrise. All India Radio has historically been the primary broadcaster, while digital platforms have made the programme accessible to listeners across India and abroad.

Those planning to listen live in 2026 should check the latest schedule on All India Radio’s official channels closer to October 10, as timings and digital availability may vary.

Listeners who miss the early-morning broadcast can also look for authorised recordings or replays on official platforms.

What happens after Mahalaya?

Mahalaya begins the countdown to the main Durga Puja celebrations. In 2026, Maha Shashthi will fall on October 17, followed by Saptami on October 18, Ashtami on October 19 and Navami on October 20. Vijayadashami will be observed on October 21.

From the first strains of Mahishasura Mardini to the final immersion of Maa Durga, Mahalaya sets the spiritual and emotional tone for one of Bengal’s most cherished festivals.