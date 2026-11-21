The world has many billionaires. Do you know which cities these rich people prefer? Some billionaires hold more wealth than the economies of small countries. According to the Forbes 2025 list, let us look at the cities with the most billionaires.

Top 3 Cities

New York tops the list with 123 billionaires. It holds the number one spot as the world's billionaire capital with a total wealth of $759 billion.

2. Moscow: It takes the second spot with 90 billionaires, an increase of 16 from last year. Their total wealth stands at $409 billion, led by oil tycoon Vagit Alekperov.

3. Hong Kong: It ranks third with 72 billionaires and a total wealth of $309 billion. Prominent businessman Li Ka-shing is the richest person here.