Taking this remedy regularly can show improvements in acne and inflammation. However, everyone's skin type, hormones, diet, lifestyle, and acne severity are different. So, we can't guarantee that pimples will completely disappear in just 7 days. To control acne, you should drink enough water, eat a sattvic diet, and reduce fried and spicy foods.

But if your pimples are severe, painful, leave scars, or keep coming back, it's better to consult a dermatologist instead of trying remedies on your own. Pregnant women or people with health issues should seek medical advice before trying a new food remedy.