Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) is a commonly accepted indicator of ovarian reserve—an indication of how many eggs the ovaries still have. AMH levels do go down with aging, but being tested and getting low AMH levels in your 20s or even 30s could be perplexing and painful emotionally. On the other hand, low AMH does not necessarily imply you are totally unable to conceive. Knowing the actual meaning of this situation is essential for taking right reproductive decisions.

What does low AMH mean?

AMH is made in the ovaries by tiny follicles. Low AMH means fewer eggs have been counted, but not necessarily that the egg quality is bad. Young women might have fewer numbers of good-quality eggs but still, that is natural conception possibility. AMH doesn't tell you whether it's your lucky month to conceive naturally; it just indicates the probable effectiveness of fertility treatments in that particular month.

What are the reasons for low AMH at a young age?

There are several reasons behind this. The foremost reason is genetics—there are some women who come with a limited number of eggs. Disorders like endometriosis, autoimmune diseases or previous removal of part or whole ovary may also cause decline in ovarian reserve. Cancer therapy like radiation or chemotherapy are definite contributors for that. Also, unhealthy lifestyle such as smoking, drastic weight changes, chronic stress and exposure to environmental toxins can all lead to decreased AMH levels. In many instances, the reason remains unclear.

Is low AMH correlated with infertility?

Not necessarily. The majority of women having low AMH still conceive without medical help particularly in their 20's and early 30's. The fertility is contingent upon many other factors, such as egg production, sperm quality, womb conditions and the timing of intercourse. AMH alone is not an indicator of egg quality or the ability to sustain a pregnancy. Moreover, it does not accurately forecast the onset of menopause. Thus, AMH should always be interpreted along with other parameters. Low AMH becomes a significant factor when it comes to planning fertility treatment through assisted reproduction. Women with low AMH may get less number of eggs from IVF stimulation, which might have an impact on the embryos that are created. On the other hand, the success of a pregnancy is influenced more by the quality of the embryo rather than their number. Even women with low AMH can still get successful IVF results, particularly when they are treated early and through personalized protocols. The psychological and emotional consequences of low AMH are actually quite significant. The result of low AMH may be unexpected and it can lead to the feeling of worry, fear and the need to act fast. It is much more important to deal the situation calmly and not to make hasty decisions. AMH is not a sentence on being a mother but rather a tool for planning. Good counseling and repeat testing, if necessary, can help to understand the results better

What can women with low AMH levels do?

During pregnancy consultation with a gynaecologist or fertility specialist is a very good idea. There are possible ways licensing early conception, stopping egg freezing and monitoring ovarian function precisely. A healthy lifestyle—balanced diet, regular workout, sufficient sleep and no smoking—assures reproductive health in general but might not increase AMH levels considerably. AMH levels are quite stable and usually do not increase dramatically. Few supplements and lifestyle changes might help in maintaining the health of the ovaries, but the reserve of the ovaries cannot be reversed. The attention should be on fertility potential not just on numbers.

Having low AMH when one is still young does not necessarily imply that fertility is over. Rather, it is a signal that comes early to let women prepare themselves properly. By having timely advice, and medical support that is appropriate for their case, and individualized care, it is possible for a lot of women with low AMH to get pregnant both naturally and through medical assistance. Knowledge, not fear, is the strongest weapon in dealing with fertility decisions.

-Dr. Sushma B. R, Consultant - Infertility Specialist, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Bannerghatta Road