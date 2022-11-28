Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from November 28 to December 4

Aries:

Ganesha says people of this zodiac falling in love can be very emotional at this time and can express their thoughts in front of the love mate. Your lover will also appreciate your feelings and will be seen consoling you. At this time there are full chances of favorable changes in your love life. Those newly married people, who were trying to expand their married life for a long time, will get the good news of the arrival of a young guest during this period. This news will give both of you an opportunity to come closer to each other.

Taurus:

Ganesha says a plan made earlier to go on an outing with the beloved, can make you sad due to sudden cancellation. Because it is possible that some important work related to the field of work may suddenly come to the lover, due to which he will refuse to go for a walk. However, you will need to boost the morale of the lover, without getting down because of it. Apart from this, it is possible that you may forget important days like your spouse's birthday or your anniversary this week. Due to which you may have a dispute with your spouse. However, by giving them a beautiful gift or surprise, you will also be successful in pacifying their anger and making everything right in the end.

Gemini:

Ganesha says if you are going on a "date" with your lover, during that time you have to avoid using more phones. Otherwise, this may not only make the partner feel bad, but there is also a possibility of a big dispute between the two of you regarding this matter. In such a situation, when you are with your lover, then it would be better for you not to use your phone. In the middle of this week, the burden of work and other responsibilities can make you a little busier than usual. In such a situation, suddenly due to your busy routine, your life partner may doubt you. However, when you finally let him know about your dilemmas, he will understand and give you a hug.

Cancer:

Ganesha says this week, if you love someone and are still unable to express your feelings to them, and then this one-sided attachment of yours can destroy your happiness. Because it is possible that something like this may come in front of you during this time, due to which your heart may break. Due to the strange actions of your spouse, you may doubt them this week. Because of this, you will also feel a lot of difficulty in getting the right coordination in your married life.

Leo:

Ganesha says if you really love someone, then this week you can decide to have a love marriage with your lover. During this your relationship will become stronger. This week it is possible that initially you will get less attention, love and romance from your life partner than expected. But after the middle of the week, conditions will seem to be getting better. At that time you will feel that he was busy with your work only, after which the love between you two will increase further.

Virgo:

Ganesha says from the heart, you can be seen trying to please your partner this week. If there was a distance between the two of you because of a third person, then it can go away during this time. The car of love will be back on track and you will again be seen painted in the colors of love. You may feel attracted much more than usual. In such a situation, you will need to do some special work for them. For this, you can give them a gift or while taking them out to eat, you can also win their hearts by surprising them.

Libra:

Ganesha says this week you will realize that you are doing many things against your will to make your lover happy. Therefore, while improving this nature of yours, you have to avoid behaving like a slave in a love relationship. Excess of domestic work this week can cause distance in your married life. During this time you will feel that you are not able to enjoy the real happiness of your married life. In such a situation, you will also be seen getting angry on your partner for small things. But as soon as you come to know the real reason behind your spouse's preoccupation, your angry nature will soften and you will plan to go on a romantic trip with your partner.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says you will progress in the middle of this week and your lover will not be able to stop himself from praising and appreciating you from the bottom of his heart. During this, both of you will also get many beautiful opportunities to come very close to each other. Taking advantage of which both of you will find yourself in each other's arms. This week, the mood of your life partner will be very happy than normal. Because of this, chances are being made that you may get a gift or some kind of surprise from your partner.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says you will progress this week, due to which your lovers will not be able to stop themselves from praising you fiercely and appreciating you from the heart. During this, both of you will also get many beautiful opportunities to come very close to each other. Taking advantage of which both of you will find yourself in each other's arms. That best aspect of your life partner will be displayed in front of you, which you have been wanting for a long time. During this, you will not only get love and romance from your partner, but you will also be seen reliving those old days with them, when you were newly married.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says if you are still single and waiting for a true lover, then this week, with the help of a friend or a close friend, you will get an opportunity to meet someone special, who will fall in love with you in the very first meeting. At the same time, on seeing them, you will also realize that finally your long wait is over. Talking about newly married people, this week you can make up your mind to do your family planning. However, before thinking about it, you need to tell your partner about your desire.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says this week, if you are thinking of introducing your beloved to your family members, then you should refrain from doing so now. It is possible that during this time you may not get to hear favorable news from your parents about your lover. You may feel that the thread of your marital relationship is rough, and you may share these conflicting situations in your mind with a member of your family. But you have to understand that by telling others about your married life, of course you console yourself, but this can make your partner go away from you.

Pisces:

Ganesha says this week it is possible that due to love affairs, you may postpone your plan to go to some kind of social event. However, you have to avoid doing anything like this, because by doing so you may lose a good opportunity of meeting many respected people of the society. Many such situations will arise when you will be seen looking for stability in your married life. During that time you will be unable to bring stability in life even after all the efforts, and then it is possible that you may get upset and vent out all your anger on your life partner.