Discover how scientists are turning methane into life-saving medicines using a new, sustainable process. Learn how this iron-catalyst method could change the chemical industry.

Scientists have achieved a significant discovery by transforming methane into materials that can be used to create medicines and other important chemicals. This research presents a new approach to make better use of this plentiful resource in a more sustainable way.

Natural gas is commonly used for heating and generating electricity, but when burned, it produces greenhouse gases. For a long time, scientists have aimed to convert methane directly into useful materials. The challenge comes from methane's stable chemical structure, which makes it difficult to change into more complex substances.

Methane to Medicines

In their study, published in Science Advances, the researchers created a method that changes methane and similar gases into chemical “building blocks.” These can then be used to make high-value products like medicines. The team successfully produced a bioactive compound called dimestrol, a non-steroidal estrogen used in hormone therapy, directly from methane for the first time. This shows that a simple gas could be turned into complex medical compounds.

The scientists used a process called allylation, which adds a small molecule to methane. This acts as a way to alter the molecule further and create various products. However, early tests resulted in unwanted side reactions that lowered the efficiency of the process.

To solve this, the team developed a special iron-based catalyst that manages highly reactive particles called radicals. According to the researchers, the catalyst forms a protective layer around the iron atom, enabling the desired reaction to take place while preventing other reactions that could interfere.

Sustainable Chemical Industry

The method is also eco-friendly. It uses iron instead of rare or harmful materials typically used in advanced chemistry. The reaction occurs under gentle conditions and uses LED light, which reduces energy consumption and environmental impact.

By turning methane into versatile chemical intermediates rather than burning it, scientists aim to build a more circular and sustainable chemical industry. This approach reduces reliance on traditional petrochemicals and opens new opportunities for manufacturing and healthcare.

