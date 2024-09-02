Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Landslides in Vijayawada and Kerala: What is it? Definition, types, causes, effects and prevention

    Learn about landslides, their natural and human—induced causes, their impact on communities, and effective prevention strategies. Discover how to protect against landslides, especially in hilly regions during the monsoon season.

    Landslides in Vijayawada and Kerala: What is it? Definition, types, causes, effects and prevention RBA
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 3:12 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

    From Wayanad to Uttarakhand and now Vijayawada, the threat of landslides remains a constant danger. These incidents, frequently reported during the monsoon season, result in devastating loss of life and property. The fear of landslides has become a constant worry for those residing in hilly regions. The recent landslide in Vijayawada, triggered by heavy rainfall, has once again highlighted the vulnerability of these areas.

    This article aims to understand the causes of landslides, why they occur more frequently, and whether they are purely natural disasters or exacerbated by human activities. We will also explore the reasons behind their prevalence during the monsoon season.

    Also Read: IMD predicts week-long rainfall in Kerala; yellow alert sounded in 8 districts

    Landslides in Vijayawada and Kerala: What is it? Definition, types, causes, effects and prevention RBA

    What are Landslides?
    Nature's gifts to humanity, including forests, hills, mountains, oceans, and rivers, are being exploited for personal gain. This exploitation has consequences, with nature responding in ways threatening human existence. Landslides, a frequent natural disaster, exemplify this phenomenon. The recent incidents in Wayanad and Vijayawada are stark reminders of their destructive power.

    Landslides occur when rocks, soil, or debris on slopes collapse and flow downwards. This is particularly common in hilly regions like the Himalayas, where heavy rainfall or melting snow can saturate the ground, causing instability and triggering landslides. The force of these landslides can wipe out entire settlements, leading to significant loss of life and property.

    While landslides are more common in mountainous regions like the Himalayas, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, human activities are increasingly affecting other areas. The incidents in Wayanad and Vijayawada underscore this growing concern.

    Also Read: Telangana cops risk their lives to save man from flooded stream, video goes viral

    Landslides in Vijayawada and Kerala: What is it? Definition, types, causes, effects and prevention RBA

    Causes of Landslides:
    While natural factors play a role, human activities increasingly contribute to landslides.

    Natural Causes: Heavy rainfall in hilly areas can erode the soil, making slopes unstable. Over time, this weakens the hills' structure, making them susceptible to landslides. Loose soil composition and seismic activity, such as earthquakes, can also trigger landslides.

    Human-Induced Causes: Deforestation for settlements and mining activities weakens the soil, making it prone to erosion. Excavation for construction and infrastructure projects further destabilizes the ground, increasing the risk of landslides.

    Landslides in Vijayawada and Kerala: What is it? Definition, types, causes, effects and prevention RBA

    Impact of Landslides:

    The immediate and devastating impact of landslides is the loss of human life. The sudden surge of mud and debris can bury entire villages, causing widespread destruction. The economic impact is equally severe, with crop damage, especially in hilly regions where coffee and other plantations are common. Landslides also disrupt transportation networks, causing significant damage to roads and infrastructure and leading to economic losses.

    Blockage of water bodies due to landslides can lead to flash floods, further exacerbating the damage and posing risks to human settlements and agricultural lands.

    Preventive Measures:
    Protecting nature is crucial to prevent landslides. Afforestation and avoiding deforestation in hilly regions are essential steps. Proper land suitability assessment for construction and infrastructure projects is crucial to avoid destabilizing the ground. Maintaining the natural flow of water bodies in hilly areas is essential to prevent waterlogging and soil erosion.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What is fridgescaping? How social media is transforming fridge interiors into decorated displays (WATCH) AJR

    What is fridgescaping? How social media is transforming fridge interiors into decorated displays (WATCH)

    From Swiggy delivery partner to fashion model: Know Mumbai boy Sahil Singh's inspirational story RBA

    From Swiggy delivery partner to fashion model: Know Mumbai boy Sahil Singh's inspirational story

    Somvati Amavasya 2024: Complete guide to shubh muhurat and sacred rituals AJR

    Somvati Amavasya 2024: Complete guide to shubh muhurat and sacred rituals

    Onam 2024: When will 10-day long harvest festival celebration begin in Kerala? Atham to Thiruvonam anr

    Onam 2024: When will 10-day long harvest festival celebration begin in Kerala? Check Atham date HERE

    Obsessed with Ponytails? Discover how they might be causing damage to your scalp NTI

    Obsessed with Ponytails? Discover how they might be causing damage to your scalp

    Recent Stories

    Who is Shreya Ghoshal's husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya? Know his Rs 1406 crore net worth RKK

    Who is Shreya Ghoshal's husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya? Know his Rs 1406 crore net worth

    What is fridgescaping? How social media is transforming fridge interiors into decorated displays (WATCH) AJR

    What is fridgescaping? How social media is transforming fridge interiors into decorated displays (WATCH)

    Hindu Beliefs: Why You Should Not Sit at the Doorstep in the Evening anr

    Hindu Beliefs: Why you should not sit at the doorstep in the evening?

    From Swiggy delivery partner to fashion model: Know Mumbai boy Sahil Singh's inspirational story RBA

    From Swiggy delivery partner to fashion model: Know Mumbai boy Sahil Singh's inspirational story

    Lower prostate cancer risk with these essential foods RTM

    Lower prostate cancer risk with these essential foods

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon