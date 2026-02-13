If you have less space at home but still want lush green plants, you can choose water plants instead of soil-based ones. These plants need a bit more care but can be grown in water. You can use a small glass container for the plant. You might have seen Snake Plants in pots, but they also grow easily in water. Changing the water every 7–10 days is enough. It can also be kept in low light, so the bedroom is a great spot.

Lucky Bamboo

You can keep a Lucky Bamboo plant in a glass vase. They are perfect for a study table or office desk. Use RO or filtered water. Change the water every 7 days to prevent odor. Keep this bamboo plant in low light, away from direct sunlight.