Valentine's Day Dinner: 5 Special Dishes for a Romantic Candlelight Meal
Valentine Special Recipes: Planning a romantic dinner at home on Valentine's Day can make your relationship even more special. Dishes like creamy pasta and chocolate desserts will make for a perfect candlelight dinner.
Creamy White Sauce Pasta
A classic romantic choice. Mix boiled pasta and veggies in a creamy sauce of butter, garlic, milk, and cheese. Top with chili flakes and oregano. Perfect for a candlelight dinner.
Honey Chili Paneer or Chicken
Want an Indo-Chinese twist? The sweetness of honey and spice of chili make this dish special. Garnish with sesame seeds and green onions for a restaurant-quality feel.
Vegetarian or Chicken Lasagna
A romantic and comforting dish. Bake layered pasta sheets with sauce, veggies or chicken, and lots of cheese. The aroma sets the mood. It's a dish that will fill your heart.
Strawberry and Walnut Salad
Add a light, fresh touch with this salad. Mix fresh strawberries, lettuce, walnuts, and a light honey-lemon dressing. Its sweet and sour flavor is perfect for a romantic meal.
Chocolate Fondue or Molten Lava Cake
End your dinner on a sweet note. Chocolate fondue or a molten lava cake is the perfect finish. Dip fruit in melted chocolate or enjoy a warm lava cake for a memorable night.
