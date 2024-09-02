Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana cops risk their lives to save man from flooded stream, video goes viral | WATCH

    Two constables in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district risked their lives to save a man from being washed away by a flooded stream amid heavy rainfall. A video of the incident has gone viral.
     

    Telangana cops risk their lives to save man from flooded stream video goes viral watch gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 9:55 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 9:55 AM IST

    Two police constables braved rapid floodwaters and saved a man from drowning in an overflowing stream in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district amid heavy rainfall. A viral video of the incident shows the man struggling to stay afloat in the overflowing Naganool stream as the rising floodwaters threaten to wash him away.

    A police squad, lead by constables Taqiuddin and Ram, notices the man struggling and rushes in to rescue him. The two constables risk their lives by holding their hands together to keep their balance and moving gently approach the guy, as shown in the video.

    The constables show great bravery and commitment to their duty as they pull the man out of the flooded stream and save his life in spite of the bad weather. The man's life was spared by the constables' prompt action, averting what may have been a fatal catastrophe. The courageous rescue has received a lot of acclaim; the superintendent of police and Telangana's director general of police, Jitender, have commended the constables for their quick thinking.

    More downpours are predicted over the next several days. Telangana, especially the state capital Hyderabad, has been hammered by torrential rain and accompanying floods over the previous few days.

    The meteorological service in Telangana issued a red alert on Sunday for isolated areas of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, and Mahabubnagar districts for very severe to extremely heavy rain until 8:30 am on Monday.

    According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official, the depression over the coasts of north and south Andhra Pradesh and Odisha is to blame for the nonstop rain. The depression moved northwestward in the early hours of Sunday and crossed the shore of Andhra Pradesh at Kalingapatnam.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka FIR filed against BJP leader Arun Puthila over sexual assault allegations vkp

    Karnataka: FIR filed against BJP leader Arun Puthila over sexual assault allegations

    'Why discuss now? Focus on Wayanad...' Hema committee panel member and veteran actress Sarada anr

    'Why discuss now? Focus on Wayanad...' Hema committee panel member and veteran actress Sarada

    In a first Army Remount Veterinary Corps commissions 4 women officers posted at forward posts gcw

    In a first, Army’s Remount Veterinary Corps commissions 4 women officers, posted at forward areas

    Andhra Telangana rain fury many dead, 100 trains cancelled; schools, colleges shut work from home announced gcw

    Andhra, Telangana rain fury: Over 24 dead, 100 trains cancelled; schools, colleges shut

    Austrian woman alleges Kerala man cheated her of Rs 3.5 crore; files complaint anr

    Austrian woman alleges Kerala man cheated her of Rs 3.5 crore; files complaint

    Recent Stories

    Manali to Munnar: 7 FAMOUS hill-stations visit in India THIS September ATG

    Manali to Munnar: 7 FAMOUS hill-stations visit in India THIS September

    Why coconut oil is a skincare powerhouse: Explore its endless benefits NTI

    Why coconut oil is a skincare powerhouse: Explore its endless benefits

    Outrage as Yograj Singh accuses Dhoni for sabotaging Yuvraj's career, criticises Kapil Dev's legacy (WATCH) snt

    Outrage erupts as Yograj Singh accuses Dhoni for sabotaging Yuvraj's career, slams Kapil Dev's legacy (WATCH)

    Karnataka FIR filed against BJP leader Arun Puthila over sexual assault allegations vkp

    Karnataka: FIR filed against BJP leader Arun Puthila over sexual assault allegations

    Laughter as medicine: How a good laugh enhances your brain function NTI

    Laughter as medicine: How a good laugh enhances your brain function

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon