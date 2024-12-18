Lifestyle

Korean Skincare Trends 2025: Ingredients for Glowing Skin

Glowing Skin with Korean Skincare

Korean skincare, from facials to serums, is very popular. These products increase collagen production and maintain skin moisture, resulting in glowing skin.

Popular Korean Skincare Ingredients

Ingredients like ginseng, snail mucin, and peptides became popular this year. Korean hydrating sheet masks and under-eye masks were also a hit.

PDRN: A Popular Ingredient in 2025

PDRN (Polydeoxyribonucleotide), a Korean skincare ingredient, will be popular for its anti-aging properties, boosting collagen and soft tissue regeneration.

Reduces Skin Blemishes

PDRN will be used to address dark spots, wrinkles, and post-hyperpigmentation, resulting in youthful, radiant skin.

Facial Masks for Radiant Skin

Using a PDRN facial mask with sodium hyaluronate and spirulina platensis extract twice a week will show positive results.

Repairs Damaged DNA

Korean PDRN products repair damaged DNA and promote new collagen cell production, reducing the visible effects of aging.

7 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan inspired hairstyles you can try

7 things to avoid saying to your father-in-law

Vidya Balan shares her weight loss story: Fitness and diet revealed

Chanakya Niti: 5 secrets wives often keep from their husbands