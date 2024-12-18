Korean Skincare Trends 2025: Ingredients for Glowing Skin

Lifestyle
Korean skincare, from facials to serums, is very popular. These products increase collagen production and maintain skin moisture, resulting in glowing skin.
Ingredients like ginseng, snail mucin, and peptides became popular this year. Korean hydrating sheet masks and under-eye masks were also a hit.
PDRN (Polydeoxyribonucleotide), a Korean skincare ingredient, will be popular for its anti-aging properties, boosting collagen and soft tissue regeneration.
PDRN will be used to address dark spots, wrinkles, and post-hyperpigmentation, resulting in youthful, radiant skin.
Using a PDRN facial mask with sodium hyaluronate and spirulina platensis extract twice a week will show positive results.
Korean PDRN products repair damaged DNA and promote new collagen cell production, reducing the visible effects of aging.
