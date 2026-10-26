Women across India are already seeking unique Mehendi designs for upcoming Karwa Chauth festival. They want to adorn their hands for this auspicious occasion. The festival celebrates marriage and devotion; henna art takes centre stage, blending traditional and contemporary styles.

Why Mehendi? It holds key cultural and traditional importance during Karwa Chauth. The art symbolises good fortune, joy, beauty. Many believe it brings blessings for a lasting marriage. The henna's deep colour often shows the profound love between husband and wife.