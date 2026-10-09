Rice Storage Hacks: Add This One Thing To Keep Bugs Away For One Year! Rice storage hacks: You buy bulk rice for your home, and bugs ruin it within days. You can stop this easily. You just need to use a simple kitchen ingredient. This grandmother's secret keeps your rice fresh and completely bug-free for an entire year.

1 7 Image Credit : AI Image Keep Rice Fresh Without A Single Bug Keep Rice Fresh Without A Single Bug

You bring heavy rice bags home, and weevils or fungus ruin them quickly. You can prevent this easily. You just need to use some natural ingredients from your kitchen. These super tips keep your rice fresh and safe from bugs for a whole year. Read the complete details here. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source 2 7 Image Credit : Asianet News 4 Super Tips To Protect Rice From Bugs 4 Super Tips To Protect Rice From Bugs

1. Keep It Moisture-Free

You must wash the plastic or steel rice container thoroughly first. You need to dry it under the sun. You should wipe the inside with a dry cloth to remove all moisture. Bugs breed very fast if the container has any water content. 3 7 Image Credit : Getty 2. Dry Neem Leaves 2. Dry Neem Leaves

You must wash the neem leaves and dry them well in the sunlight. You need to spread these dry leaves in layers at the bottom, middle, and top while filling the rice. Bugs stay completely away from the rice because they hate the bitter smell of neem. 4 7 Image Credit : freepik 3. Dry Red Chillies 3. Dry Red Chillies

You should place dry red chillies with their stems intact in the middle and top layers of the rice. Weevils and small bugs run away quickly because the chillies release a strong and spicy smell. 5 7 Image Credit : Getty 4. Cinnamon Or Cloves 4. Cinnamon Or Cloves

You can drop a few cinnamon sticks or cloves directly into the rice container. Insects avoid the rice because these spices have a very sharp aroma. The rice also stays fresh without developing any bad smell. 6 7 Image Credit : Freepik 5. Use Camphor 5. Use Camphor

You can tie regular pooja camphor in a small cotton cloth. You can also put it in a small box with holes and place it inside the rice. Bugs never attack the rice because the strong camphor smell repels them. 7 7 Image Credit : Chat GPT Airtight Storage Airtight Storage

You should place a plastic cover over the container opening after filling the rice. You must close the lid tightly over it. This simple trick stops outside moisture from entering the box. Your rice stays perfectly fresh for years. Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life. About the Author IS Indrakshi Samanta Lifestyle Read Full Gallery